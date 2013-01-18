FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's IRS rates slump on signal of more reverse repos issuing
#Asia
January 18, 2013 / 5:54 AM / in 5 years

China's IRS rates slump on signal of more reverse repos issuing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* China c.bank signals more frequent open-market ops
    * Dealers expects further ample liquidity in market
    * Little possibility of c.bank cutting RRR in near term
    * Money rates rebounded slightly despite c.bank's move

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's interest rate swaps
slumped on Friday after Reuters reported that the central bank
is preparing to increase the frequency of its open market
operations.
    China's central bank will permit 12 primary dealers, a
category including most large- and mid-sized Chinese banks, to
bid for bond reverse repurchase agreements on a daily basis,
traders told Reuters on Friday, increasing the flexibility with
which regulators manage short-term liquidity. 
    One-year IRS was at 3.15 percent, diving from
Thursday's close of 3.25 percent, while the benchmark five-year
IRS fell to 3.64 percent from 3.7 percent.
    "The major reason for slump in IRS is the market's belief
that this can only improve market liquidity," said an IRS dealer
at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
    Dealers said more frequent issuances of reverse repos would
reduce the likelihood of abrupt moves in rates.
    It also indicates the central bank is less likely cut
reserve requirement ratios (RRR) at commercial banks, said Liu
Yujun, analyst at the China Merchants Bank.
    China released a series of economic data on Friday which
showed that growth in China's economy reached 7.9 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier, slightly higher than market
expectations. 
    The overall data showed a gradual recovery in the Chinese
economy, although a recovery in housing prices and inflation has
led some to predict Beijing will move to tighten money supply. 
    Li Huiyong, chief economist with Shenyin Wanguo Securities,
said that he expects the Chinese government to maintain a stable
monetary policy in 2013, with no further cuts to interest rates
or RRR this year. 
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 11 basis points to 2.86 percent from
2.75 percent at the close on Thursday.
    The 14-day repo rate gained to 2.93 percent
from 2.84 percent, and the one-day repo rate 
dipped to 1.96 percent from 1.99 percent.
    
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.8580     2.7545    +10.35
7-day SHIBOR           2.8900     2.8050    + 8.50  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.21 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
