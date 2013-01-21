China's money rates seen more stable due to daily PBOC action

* C.bank to introduce daily liquidity operations * 7-day repo rate rises 11 bps to 2.95 pct * 1-day repo rate hits lowest level since early June By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed on Monday, but market players expect the central bank to keep conditions relatively stable after announcing it will conduct open market operations on a daily basis. China's central bank will permit 12 primary dealers, which include most large- and mid-sized Chinese banks, to bid for bond repurchase agreements with maturities up to seven days every day. This will increase the monetary authority's flexibility in managing short-term liquidity. The introduction of so-called short-term liquidity operations will serve as a supplement to the People's Bank of China's regular open-market operations, done each Tuesday and Thursday, when the PBOC auctions repos with maturities of seven days and above. "I think this move will keep the money situation stable. The central bank can use reverse repos when money conditions are tight, as well as using forward repos to avoid the (interest rate) diving," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 11 basis points to 2.95 percent from 2.84 percent at the close on Friday. But dealers noted that the seven-day rates remains below 3 percent, indicating that conditions are still quite loose. The 14-day repo rate fell to 2.81 percent from 2.93 percent, while the one-day repo rate was little changed at 1.95 percent, its lowest level since early June. Dealers said the money rates could rebound late this month as financial institutions prepare to meet the cash demand during the Spring Festival holidays and firms prepare to dip into their bank deposits to pay an estimated one trillion yuan in taxes due for the end of the fourth quarter. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9471 2.8369 +11.02 7-day SHIBOR 2.9910 2.8900 +10.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)