China's money rates fall, easy month-end period seen

* Key 7-day money rate falls around 14 bps to 2.70 pct * 21-day tenor still attracts demand By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell slightly on Friday, with the key seven-day money rate falling around 14 basis points, on expectations that the market will sail through the month-end period smoothly. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 14 basis points to 2.70 percent from 2.84 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate edged down to 2.94 percent from 2.95 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.11 percent from 2.07 percent. Demand remained strong for the longer tenor in view of the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, although the 21-day repo rate fell back slightly, dealers said. Cash demand typically rises during the holidays as firms pay staff annual bonuses and shoppers withdraw money for celebrations. The weighted-average 21-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.80 percent from 3.81 percent after jumping over 40 basis points on Thursday. "Some med- and small- sized institutions still have strong demand for this tenor," said a dealer at a mid-sized commercial bank in Shanghai. "Only the cross-holiday tenor is attracting demand, as opposed to the other tenors which nobody needs right now," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.6984 2.8355 -13.71 7-day SHIBOR 2.6980 2.8240 -12.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)