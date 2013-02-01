FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's money rates rise as holiday nears
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates rise as holiday nears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 7-day benchmark repo rate rises 7 bps to
3.32 pct
    * Banks stocking cash for upcoming holiday
    * Benchmark five-year IRS up at 3.74 pct

    SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
slightly on Friday as dealers prepared for the upcoming Spring
Festival holiday, despite a net injection by the central bank
during open market operations on Thursday.  
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 7 basis points to 3.32 percent from 3.25
percent at the close on Thursday.
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.65 percent
from 3.57 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose
to 2.69 percent from 2.32 percent.
    Dealers said Chinese banks are accumulating cash for a
seasonal surge in withdrawals over the upcoming week-long Spring
Festival holiday which begins on Feb. 9.
    In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly
on Friday.
    One-year IRS was at 3.1400 percent, up from
Thursday's close of 3.1200 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS rose to 3.7400 percent from 3.6900
percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.3237     3.2525    +7.12
7-day SHIBOR           3.3400     3.2330    +10.70 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.