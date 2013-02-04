China's money rates firm on pre-holiday demand, IRS edge up

* 7-day repo rate rises nearly 10 bps to 3.43 pct * Banks stocking cash for upcoming holiday * Benchmark five-year IRS edges up to 3.75 pct SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose slightly on Monday as dealers prepared for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, traders said. Chinese banks are accumulating cash for a seasonal surge in withdrawals for the week-long Spring Festival holiday which starts this weekend. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose nearly 10 basis points to 3.43 percent from 3.33 percent at the close on Friday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.8808 percent from 3.6585 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose to 2.86 percent from 2.69 percent. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly on Monday. One-year IRS was at 3.15 percent, up from Friday's close of 3.14 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.75 percent from 3.73 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4270 3.3321 +9.49 7-day SHIBOR 3.4000 3.3400 +6.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)