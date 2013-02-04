FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates firm on pre-holiday demand, IRS edge up
February 4, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates firm on pre-holiday demand, IRS edge up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate rises nearly 10 bps to 3.43
pct
    * Banks stocking cash for upcoming holiday
    * Benchmark five-year IRS edges up to 3.75 pct

    SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
slightly on Monday as dealers prepared for the upcoming Spring
Festival holiday, traders said.
    Chinese banks are accumulating cash for a seasonal surge in
withdrawals for the week-long Spring Festival holiday which
starts this weekend.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose nearly 10 basis points to 3.43 percent
from 3.33 percent at the close on Friday.
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.8808 percent
from 3.6585 percent, and the one-day repo rate 
rose to 2.86 percent from 2.69 percent.
    In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly
on Monday.
    One-year IRS was at 3.15 percent, up from
Friday's close of 3.14 percent, while the benchmark five-year
IRS rose to 3.75 percent from 3.73 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.4270     3.3321     +9.49
7-day SHIBOR           3.4000     3.3400     +6.00 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     

 (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

