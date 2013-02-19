FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates steady despite c.bank draining funds
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

China money rates steady despite c.bank draining funds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Liquidity loose as holiday cash flows back into banks
    * C.bank FX purchases also boost liquidity
    * Little impact from small c.bank fund drain
    * C.bank uses repos for the first time since June 2012

    By Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Liquidity conditions remained
loose in China's money markets on Tuesday, despite the central
bank actively withdrawing funds in open market operations for
the first time in more than seven months.
    Cash that was withdrawn as customers made preparations for
the Lunar New Year holiday spending is now flowing back into the
banking system, boosting liquidity. 
    Traders say a large volume of foreign exchange purchases by
the central bank in recent weeks is also contributing to loose
funding conditions.
    These factors have kept interbank lending rates low, despite
the 860 billion yuan that will be withdrawn from the banking
system this week due to maturing reverse bond repurchase
agreements.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate was at 2.94 percent near midday, marginally
higher than its 2.91 percent level at Monday's close. Anything
below three percent generally indicates loose conditions. 
    The overnight repo rate remained depressed at
1.88 percent, up from 1.85 percent on Monday. Volumes have been
low, as ample liquidity from returning customer deposits and FX
purchases have reduced demand for interbank loans. 
     The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday signaled its
intention to mop up additional liquidity by auctioning forward
bond repurchase agreements. The PBOC hadn't used forward repos
since June last year, as it focused on boosting liquidity
through reverse repos.
    But on Tuesday the central bank auctioned only 30 billion
yuan in 28-day repos, easing concerns of a more abrupt
tightening. The PBOC chose not to sell any 91-day repos, whose
longer tenor would have caused a more lasting impact.  
    The interest rate on the PBOC's 28-day instruments
, at 2.75 percent, was also lower than the current
interbank rate, indicating that the central bank is not eager to
steer rates higher.
     A strong trade surplus in January, as well as efforts by
the central bank to restrain appreciation in the yuan, is
responsible for the apparent surge in FX purchases, though the
market is still waiting for official data on FX purchases in
January. 
            
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9391     2.9139     +2.52
7-day SHIBOR           2.9490     2.9286     +2.04 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
    
    

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.