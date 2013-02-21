China record fund drain rattles shares, but tightening risk low

* China stocks tumble on monetary tightening concerns * Record-high c.bank fund drain via open market operations * But money market conditions remain comfortably loose * IRS market shows little expectation of tightening (Recasts, adds IRS quote) By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares tumbled on Thursday on worries that a record-high liquidity drain by the central bank this week portends monetary tightening in the months ahead, but traders say aggressive tightening is unlikely. Conditions remain comfortably loose and the central bank's action is mainly an effort to offset big liquidity inflows from other sources rather than a signal of a hawkish stance, traders said. A statement by the outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao expressing renewed concern about housing prices has also fuelled concerns that monetary policy may soon tighten. But traders point out that monetary policy isn't the government's primary tool for influencing the property market, and there is still scant evidence of inflationary pressure in the broader economy. "With CPI still well below three percent, you can't really say that inflation is a big threat," said an interest-rate swaps trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai. China's January CPI was 2 percent, though the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday may have distorted the data. With the economy recovery still somewhat uncertain, the PBOC will refrain from aggressive tightening measures unless basic material prices begin to rise, the trader said. China's CSI300 index, which tracks the country's largest listed firms, was down more than 3 percent on Thursday on concerns about the launch of a tightening cycle. But the impact of open market operations cannot be viewed in isolation from other factors affecting liquidity in China's interbank market. In particular, cash that flowed out of the banking system ahead of the Lunar New Year is now returning in droves, traders say. Another source of liquidity is purchases of foreign exchange by the central bank, which expand the base money supply. FX purchase data for January is not yet available, but traders say strong export growth in recent weeks as well as yuan appreciation pressure boosted such purchases. Thursday's one-year interest-rate swap fixing , which reflects expectations for liquidity conditions over the next three to six months, edged up by less than two bps to a modest 3.15 percent on Thursday, well shy of a recent peak of 3.40 percent on Jan. 4 Even the central bank's open market operations themselves are less dramatic than they appear. The record-high fund drain this week is mainly the result of the record-high injection that the central bank conducted prior to the holidays. Some 860 billion yuan in 14-day reverse repos issued early this month matured this week, draining funds. Standard repos issued this week added only 50 billion yuan to the total drain. Prior to this week, the People's Bank of China had not issued any standard repos since June last year. The re-introduction of this instrument, and especially the 10 billion yuan in longer-term 91-day repos issued on Thursday, caused some analysts to conclude that the PBOC had turned hawkish. "Re-introduction of a longer-dated, (3-month) draining operation suggests a hawkish bias as it means removing liquidity for a more extended time," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior Asia economist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. Interest rates on the PBOC's repo operations also suggests that authorities are not actively guiding rates higher. The 28-day day repos issued on Thursday carried a rate of only 2.75 percent, compared to the current one-month interbank repo rate of 3.23 percent. The PBOC issued its 91-day repos at 3.05 percent, below the market rate of 3.55 percent. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)