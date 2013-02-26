FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's money rates jump after c.bank drains funds
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

China's money rates jump after c.bank drains funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate jumps 52 bps to 3.8127 pct
    * C.bank continues to drain funds via repos
    * Dealers expect liquidity will not be as easy as last year
    * No expectations for tightening of monetary policy

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates jumped on
Tuesday after the central bank continued to drain funds from the
market, sparking uncertainties about regulators' intentions
toward the interbank market.
    China's central bank drained 5 billion yuan ($802.07
million) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday. 
    Shanghai Securities News, an official local newspaper,
reported on Tuesday that although the People's Bank of China
might continue to suspend the reverse repo this week, it does
not mean China will tighten monetary policy given the economic
recovery is still not solid.
     The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 52 basis points to 3.81 percent from
3.29 percent at the close on Monday.
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.23 percent
from 3.36 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose
to 3.73 percent from 2.41 percent.

    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.8127     3.2916    +52.11
7-day SHIBOR           3.8110     3.3100    +50.10 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.