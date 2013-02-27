FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates rise, market awaits c.bank's reverse repo
#Asia
February 27, 2013 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

China money rates rise, market awaits c.bank's reverse repo

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate jumps 42 bps to 4.2542 pct
    * C.bank surveys demand for reverse repos

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
sharply on Wednesday due to tight conditions as the central bank
kept draining funds from the market after a week-long holiday.
    But conditions are set to ease going forward as the People's
Bank of China has signalled it will likely resume injecting
liquidity into the money market during Thursday's open market
operations. 
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 43 basis points to 4.2542 percent from
3.8247 percent at the close on Tuesday.
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.84 percent
from 4.28 percent, and the one-day repo rate 
advanced to 3.93 percent from 3.79 percent.
    In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell back on
Wednesday, with one-year IRS was at 3.16 percent,
down from Tuesday's close of 3.22 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS was unchanged to 3.61 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.2542     3.8247     +42.95
7-day SHIBOR           4.2250     3.8110     +41.40 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 
    - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
    - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
    
     

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

