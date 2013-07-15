China money rates little changed after GDP meets expectations

* Key 7-day money rate almost unchanged to 3.81 pct * China's GDP growth rate slows to 7.5 percent in Q2, within expectation * Open market ops still in focus By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's money rates were little changed on Monday with traders expecting monetary policy to remain stable after China released a suite of economic data that largely conformed with market forecasts. China's GDP grew at 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2013, in line with a survey of economists by Reuters, easing from 7.7 percent in the first quarter. "The GDP impact is limited and I think the central bank will continued to keep the money condition relative tight in the next half," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. The dealer said market players are watching the central bank's moves during this week's scheduled open market operations. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has not used open market operations to drain or inject liquidity into the system since June 20, allowing short-term rates to spike to record highs. The PBOC has not explained why it allowed rates to rise so abruptly, but traders and economists believe regulators wanted to send a signal to Chinese commercial banks and to the shadow banking community to stop lending to speculative ventures and refocus on the real economy. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate almost unchanged to 3.81 percent by midday, from Friday's 3.8114 percent. The overnight repo rate slipped 1 basis point (bps) to 3.30 percent, while the 14-day repo rate was unchanged at 3.94 percent. "Today's funding conditions are loosening thanks to banks getting refunds on excess reserve requirement ratio payments," said the dealer. Banks must adjust their reserve balances at the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet their RRR obligations, with the amount of the payment or refund dependent on changes in their customer deposit balances. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8095 3.8114 -0.19 7-day SHIBOR 3.8090 3.8000 +0.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)