#Asia
July 15, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates little changed after GDP meets expectations

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate almost unchanged to 3.81 pct
    * China's GDP growth rate slows to 7.5 percent in Q2, within
expectation
    * Open market ops still in focus

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's money rates were
little changed on Monday with traders expecting monetary policy
to remain stable after China released a suite of economic data
that largely conformed with market forecasts.
    China's GDP grew at 7.5 percent in the second quarter of
2013, in line with a survey of economists by Reuters, easing
from 7.7 percent in the first quarter. 
    "The GDP impact is limited and I think the central bank will
continued to keep the money condition relative tight in the next
half," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
     The dealer said market players are watching the central
bank's moves during this week's scheduled open market
operations.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has not used open market
operations to drain or inject liquidity into the system since
June 20, allowing short-term rates to spike to record highs.
    The PBOC has not explained why it allowed rates to rise so
abruptly, but traders and economists believe regulators wanted
to send a signal to Chinese commercial banks and to the shadow
banking community to stop lending to speculative ventures and
refocus on the real economy. 
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate almost unchanged to 3.81 percent by midday,
from Friday's 3.8114 percent. 
    The overnight repo rate slipped 1 basis point
(bps) to 3.30 percent, while the 14-day repo rate 
was unchanged at 3.94 percent.
    "Today's funding conditions are loosening thanks to banks
getting refunds on excess reserve requirement ratio payments,"
said the dealer.
    Banks must adjust their reserve balances at the central bank
on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet their RRR
obligations, with the amount of the payment or refund dependent
on changes in their customer deposit balances.
    
                                    Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.8095     3.8114     -0.19
7-day SHIBOR           3.8090     3.8000     +0.90 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

