China money rates up on corporate demand, talk of RRR cut swirls
#Asia
July 24, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Cash calls for corp div payments keep pressure on rates
    * HSBC China manufacturing flash PMI shows poor growth
    * Signs of capital outflows from China
    * Some economists predicting RRR cut in Q4

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
across the curve on Wednesday for the third straight day driven
by corporate demand for cash amid rising speculation that the
central bank may reduce banks' requirement reserve ratios (RRR)
to boost liquidity.
    The speculation among local media was also reinforced by
China's weak manufacturing activity from a preliminary survey,
among other recent evidence of slowing growth.
    More than 2,000 listed Chinese companies need to make
dividend payments before the end of this month, while banks are
also setting aside funds to meet month-end regulatory
requirements, particularly the 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio.
    The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for China's
benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement 
stood at 4.0307 percent at midday, up from the previous close of
4.0080 percent.
    The overnight rate rose to 3.2746 percent from
3.1929 percent, while the 14-day tenor edged up
to 4.1383 percent from 4.1307 percent.
    Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank
market rates after tight conditions in June caused a cash crunch
for banks and sparked a slide in mainland stock indexes.
 
    Activity in China's vast manufacturing sector slowed to an
11-month low in July as new orders faltered and the job market
weakened.
    The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index fell to
47.7 from June's final reading of 48.2, a third straight month
below the watershed 50 line which divides expansion from
contraction and the weakest since August 2012. 
    The poor data came after signs of capital outflows from
China. The central bank and commercial banks together sold 41.2
billion yuan ($6.7 billion) worth of foreign exchange to Chinese
corporates on a net basis in June, reversing six months of net
purchases. 
    "Multiple negative factors may force the central bank to cut
the reserve requirement ratio," said a front-page story on the
official China Securities Journal's website.
    Such a view has also been echoed by other main local
financial media and some foreign bank economists.
    But in the near term, some traders said the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) was still taking a relatively hawkish stance
towards liquidity, refraining from injecting funds via its
regular open market operations on Tuesday.
    Injecting money via these operations would be taken as a
change in the central bank's relatively tight liquidity policy
it has adopted since June, traders say.
    The cash crunch that occurred in China's interbank market in
late June was interpreted by many as a warning signal from PBOC
that it would not tolerate the continued explosive growth of
China's shadow banking sector, which was seen as guiding funds
into real estate speculation and rolling over unsustainable
debt, instead of driving investment in the real economy.
    "The PBOC has lots of tools on hand it can use before
cutting the RRR," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned
bank in Beijing.
    The dealer and some others said that in the near term the
PBOC was likely to rely on private cash injections to specific
banks deemed as lending in line with official guidance,
resorting to issuing reverse bond repurchase agreements in its
open market operations to pump funds into the market.
    
                                Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.0307     4.0080    + 2.27
7-day SHIBOR           4.0110     3.9590    + 5.20
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

       >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
