China money rates edge up, traders suspect PBOC guidance to cap rises

* 7-day funding cost reaches 6.5 pct but soon falls back * C.bank wants to avoid repetition of June liquidity crunch * But PBOC conducts no open market operations this week * Sign that hawkish liquidity stance remains unchanged By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose slightly on Thursday for a fourth straight day, buoyed by corporate cash demand near the end of the month, while some traders suspected the central bank may be acting to prevent larger rises in the shortest-term rates. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate stood at 4.22 percent near midday, up from a previous close of 4.05 percent. The overnight rate rose to 3.38 percent from 3.29 percent, while the 14-day tenor advanced to 4.32 percent from 4.15 percent. The second transaction of the day for a seven-day repo occurred at an unusually high rate of 6.50 percent, just after the central bank abstained from injecting funds into the market through open market operations. But several far larger transactions at much lower rates immediately followed. "It appears the money markets now have quotations to guide interest rates, similar to the PBOC's midpoint in the foreign exchange market," said a dealer at Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, referring the central bank's daily fixing to guide the Chinese currency yuan's exchange rate. The dealer and several others said that monetary authorities appeared keen to avoid a repeat of last month's spike in money rates, which had sparked widespread concern over the health of the world's second-largest economy. China's interbank market has attracted global attention since last month, when the PBOC effectively engineered a credit crunch by refusing to inject enough cash to let banks make scheduled tax payments and get their books in order for the end of the second quarter. The central bank's decision to stand aside even as short-term borrowing costs spiked to record highs was meant to drive home a message to banks that they could no longer count on cheap cash to fund riskier operations. The squeeze, although brief, was dramatic, with the overnight tenor reaching 30 percent on one day and local media reporting stories of defaults and empty ATMs. As Chinese banks head toward the end of July, they are under pressure to make dividend payments to shareholders, among other sources of demand. Dealers are watching for signals about the central bank's intentions for short-term interest rates and, by extension, its wider macroeconomic policy. So far, the bank has remained passive, which has been interpreted as a sign that the PBOC will maintain its relatively hawkish stance. It did not conduct any open market operations this week, which meant there was no injection or drain on a net basis, since no injection occurred via maturing central bank bills and repos. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.2222 4.0479 +17.43 7-day SHIBOR 4.1320 4.0110 +12.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)