FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates edge up, subdued by fear of c.bank displeasure
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 26, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

China money rates edge up, subdued by fear of c.bank displeasure

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bankers keep quotes conservative to comply with c.bank
    * PBOC appears to be avoiding repetition of June liquidity
crunch
    * Main 7-day repo rate up 7.22 bps at 4.3737
    * Liquidity to remain tight next week, but to improve in
early Aug

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates maintained
a week-long uptrend, while edging up only slightly on Friday
despite strong month-end corporate demand for cash.
    Signals from the central bank that it would discipline banks
who posted unusually high quotes appeared to have persuaded them
to be guarded in opening quotations for the most commonly used
tenors.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) appears concerned that
high, maverick quotes could startle markets, in particular
domestic stock markets, which had panicked during a brief but
intense spike in short-term rates in late June, dealers said. 
    "Everybody appears to have become very cautious after the
June incident," said a senior dealer at a major Chinese
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    "They understand the PBOC's stance after the incident, and
they now try to avoid conflicting with the PBOC again. Anyway,
as the saying goes, you cannot win a fight with a central bank."
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate stood at 4.3737 percent near midday, up 7.22
basis points from a previous close of 4.3015 percent.
    The overnight rate rose to 3.5859 percent from
3.4078 percent, while the 14-day tenor advanced
to 4.8548 percent from 4.3419 percent.
    China's interbank market has attracted global attention
since last month, when the PBOC effectively engineered a credit
crunch by refusing to inject enough cash to let banks make
scheduled tax payments and get their books in order for the end
of the second quarter. The PBOC's behaviour was seen as a
warning to banks to refrain from extending more risky forms of
lending. 
    As Chinese banks head toward the end of July, they are under
pressure to make dividend payments to shareholders, among other
sources of demand. 
    Dealers are watching for signals about the central bank's
intentions for short-term interest rates and, by extension, its
wider macroeconomic policy.
    So far, the bank has remained passive, which has been
interpreted as a sign that the PBOC will maintain its relatively
hawkish stance. It did not conduct any open market operations
this week, which meant there was no injection or drain on a net
basis, as there were no maturing central bank bills and
repos. 
    As a result, traders said they expected liquidity would
remain tight next week, although they believed it would improve
In early August, once seasonal, end-month demand ended.
    
                               Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.3737     4.3015    + 7.22
7-day SHIBOR           4.3510     4.1320    +21.90
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

       >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
        
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.