FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates edges down after c.bank injects funds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 30, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

China money rates edges down after c.bank injects funds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
slightly on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China proactively
injected funds into money markets for the first time since
February, easing fears of another credit crunch like the one
which panicked markets last month. 
    China's central bank injected 17 billion yuan ($2.77
billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements on Tuesday, the first time it has engaged
in open market operations since June 20, and the first time it
has issued reverse repos - which inject funds - since early
February. 
    But the new cash was priced high, with the bank setting the
official seven-day reverse repo rate at 4.4 percent, much higher
than the last official guidance rate of 3.35 percent, 
    "The central bank may be using the reverse repo rate to
clarify its attitude toward the market," said a dealer at a
state-owned bank in Beijing.
    Dealers say the bank is using the interbank market as a way
to signal financial institutions to cut back on risky shadow
banking practices that has seen investment flowing into
speculative activity instead of the real economy in 2013.
    Despite the high guidance rate, the money markets still had
room to relax, and did so, as fears of another cash crunch
receded.
    Some rates reached as high as 30 percent in intra-day trade
in late June. 
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell slightly to 4.9848 percent by midday,
down 13 basis points from the previous close of 5.1165 percent.
    The overnight rate dipped to 3.6574 percent
from 3.7776 percent, while the 14-day tenor was
down to 5.3562 percent from 5.5183 percent.
  
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.9848     5.1165     -13.17
7-day SHIBOR           4.9720     5.0570     - 8.50 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.