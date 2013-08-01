FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall dramatically on second injection
#Asia
August 1, 2013 / 5:12 AM / in 4 years

China money rates fall dramatically on second injection

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate slumps 41 bps to 4.58 pct
    * Central bank injects 34 bln yuan into market

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's money rates slumped on
Thursday after the People's Bank of China injected fresh funds
via open market operations for the second time this week,
building confidence that funds will be adequate through August 5
when banks top up cash reserves to meet regulatory tests.
    China's central bank injected 34 billion yuan ($5.55
billion) into the money market through 14-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements on Thursday, resulting in a net injection
of 136 billion yuan into the market this week. 
    It had already injected funds using reverse repos on
Tuesday, the first time it had done so since early February.
 
    The central bank set the official guidance rate for 14-day
reverse repos at 4.5 percent on Thursday, slightly higher than
4.4 percent on Tuesday's 7-day reverse repo. 
    "Money is plentiful for now and a lot of banks are lending
funds," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.
"The reverse repo issuance relaxed the market."
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped 41 basis points (bps) to 4.58 percent
by midday, down from the previous close of 4.99 percent. 
    The overnight rate dropped 17 bps to 3.56
percent from 3.73 percent, while the 14-day tenor 
was slightly down at 5.36 percent from 5.44 percent. 
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.5845     4.9922    -40.77
7-day SHIBOR           4.5450     4.9710    -42.60 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
