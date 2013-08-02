China money rates slide after strong c.bank injection

By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's main money rates declined on Friday after the central bank injected a net 136 billion yuan ($22.2 billion) into the money market this week, easing fears of a credit squeeze. Chinese banks are still holding cash for upcoming reserve requirement ratio tests coming up on the 5th of the month, but the signal from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) that it will keep money conditions relatively ample was received positively by the market. A trader at a state-owned bank in Beijing said he expects money rates to continue to slide, in line with guidance from the central bank. In addition, more liquidity is in the pipeline, both from upcoming maturing instruments set to inject 418 billion yuan by the end of the year, and from fiscal spending. "We expect liquidity pressure in the interbank market to continue to dissipate," wrote Liu Linan of Deutsche Bank in a research note distributed to clients on Friday. "Given MoF's (Ministry of Finance) recent notice on bringing forward fiscal spending ... to August-November this year, it may increase interbank liquidity by CNY 170-200bn per month from August to November." The wild card is whether the capital outflows China saw in June are set to continue, which would counteract the impact of fiscal spending and liquidity moves, he said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 4.34 percent by midday, down 25 basis points from a previous close of 4.59 percent. The overnight rate fell to 3.26 percent from 3.55 percent, while the 14-day tenor slumped to 4.54 percent from 5.35 percent. (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3356 4.5875 -25.19 7-day SHIBOR 4.3140 4.5450 -23.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY- Is China going to cut RRR? - CHINA MONEY- Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1305 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Kim Coghill)