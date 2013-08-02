FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates slide after strong c.bank injection
#Asia
August 2, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates slide after strong c.bank injection

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's main money rates
declined on Friday after the central bank injected a net 136
billion yuan ($22.2 billion) into the money market this week,
easing fears of a credit squeeze.
    Chinese banks are still holding cash for upcoming reserve
requirement ratio tests coming up on the 5th of the month, but
the signal from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) that it will
keep money conditions relatively ample was received positively
by the market.
    A trader at a state-owned bank in Beijing said he expects
money rates to continue to slide, in line with guidance from the
central bank.
    In addition, more liquidity is in the pipeline, both from
upcoming maturing instruments set to inject 418 billion yuan by
the end of the year, and from fiscal spending.
    "We expect liquidity pressure in the interbank market to
continue to dissipate," wrote Liu Linan of Deutsche Bank in a
research note distributed to clients on Friday.
    "Given MoF's (Ministry of Finance) recent notice on bringing
forward fiscal spending ... to August-November this year, it may
increase interbank liquidity by CNY 170-200bn per month from
August to November."
    The wild card is whether the capital outflows China saw in
June are set to continue, which would counteract the impact of
fiscal spending and liquidity moves, he said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell to 4.34 percent by midday, down 25 basis
points from a previous close of 4.59 percent.
    The overnight rate fell to 3.26 percent from
3.55 percent, while the 14-day tenor slumped to
4.54 percent from 5.35 percent.  
    
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.3356     4.5875    -25.19
7-day SHIBOR           4.3140     4.5450    -23.10
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

   
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - CHINA MONEY- Is China going to cut RRR? 
    - CHINA MONEY- Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.1305 Chinese yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
