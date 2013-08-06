FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall after c.bank injects funds
August 6, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates fall after c.bank injects funds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate slumps 20 bps to 4.15 pct
    * C.bank injects 12 bln yuan into market, yield at 4 pct
    * Stable money rates seen

    SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
slightly on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
injected funds through open market operations, bolstering
confidence that the central bank is maintaining rate stability.
    The PBOC injected 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) into the
money markets through seven-day reverse bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday. 
    Dealers said they interpreted the injection - smaller than
all recent ones - as a signal that the central bank is guiding
rates back down slowly but intends to keep them relatively
tight.
    The central bank set the official seven-day reverse repo
guidance rate at 4.0 percent, down from last week's 4.40
percent.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped to 4.15 percent near midday, down 20
basis points from the previous close of 4.35 percent.
    The overnight rate was little changed to 3.12
percent from Monday's close of 3.11 percent, while the 14-day
tenor rose to 4.54 percent from its close of 4.39
percent on Monday.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.1459     4.3470     -20.11
7-day SHIBOR           4.0660     4.3560     -29.00 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
