China money rates slump as c.bank moves restore confidence

* Key 7-day money rate slumps 27 bps to 3.87 pct * Rates around 3 percent indicate accomodative conditions - dealers * Growing market confidence increases willingness to lend By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's benchmark money rate dropped below 4 percent on Wednesday, with dealers reporting ample money conditions in the market and increasing confidence in stability going forward. Dealers say short-term rates around 3 percent roughly indicate relatively accomodative liquidity in the interbank market. "The market was never particularly short on money, but after the central bank restarted issuing reverse repos and injecting cash, market confidence came back," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.87 percent near midday, down 27 basis points (bps) from the previous close of 4.14 percent. It was the first time the benchmark volume-weighted average has traded below 4 percent since July 23. The overnight rate remained unchanged at 3.12 percent, while the 14-day rate dropped 13 bps to 4.41 percent from Tuesday's close of 4.55 percent. The PBOC injected 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday and set the reverse repo guidance rate at 4.0 percent, down from last week's 4.40 percent. Investors in domestic and global markets have been particularly sensitive to Chinese short-term money rates after tightness in the interbank market in June saw some tenors priced as high as 30 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8685 4.1407 -27.22 7-day SHIBOR 3.8730 4.0660 -19.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)