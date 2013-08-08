FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall on central bank guidance
#Asia
August 8, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates fall on central bank guidance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate falls 10 bps to 3.79 pct
    * C.bank injects net 20 bln yuan into market this week
    * C.bank reverse repo yields guide market rates lower
    * C.bank seen keeping market rates stable in near term

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on
Thursday after the People's Bank of China again injected funds
via open market operations and used the interest rate on these
operations to guide market rates lower.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 10 basis points (bps) to 3.79 percent
near midday, down from the previous close of 3.89 percent.
    The overnight rate edged down by 5 bps to 3.19
percent, while the 14-day rate was little changed
at 4.41 percent.
    China's central bank injected 15 billion yuan ($2.45
billion) into the money markets through 14-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements on Thursday. For the week, the PBOC will
inject a net 20 billion yuan into the market. 
    The average auction rate on the central bank's 14-day
reverse repos was 4.10 percent, down 40 basis
points from last week's 4.50 percent.  
    Market players said that this fall was a signal that the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) intends to guide market repo rates
downward slightly in the near term.
    In principle, the yields on PBOC's repos are set through an
auction process, but in practice, the PBOC dictates rates to
auction participants, dealers say. 
    "It's clear that the central bank wants to give us a range
in which to trade, and I think there is still some space to fall
slightly," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. 
    The PBOC also conducted an injection of 12 billion yuan
through seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, sold
at 4.00 percent, 40 bps lower than the rate on seven-day repos a
week ago. 
    Investors in domestic and global markets have been
particularly sensitive to Chinese short-term money rates after
tightness in the interbank market in June saw some tenors priced
as high as 30 percent.
    Some dealers said the central bank could continue to use the
reverse repo rate as a reference to keep money-rates moving in a
stable range.
    
    
                                Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.7890     3.8867    -9.77
7-day SHIBOR           3.7585     3.8730    -11.45 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
       
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
