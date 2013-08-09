China money rates fall, key 7-day rate drops to 3-week low

* 7-day money rate falls 15 bps to 3-week low of 3.64 pct * Dealers report supply and demand for funds balanced * Big banks lending money freely - dealers * C.bank seen guiding rates slightly lower in near term By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell again on Friday, with the key seven-day rate hitting its lowest level in over three weeks, as dealers reported that supply and demand for funds are roughly in balance. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.64 percent, its lowest level since July 22 and down 15 basis points (bps) from its previous close. The overnight rate slumped 25 bps to 2.93 percent, while the 14-day rate slid by 11 bps to 4.26 percent. Dealers said big banks were willing to lend money after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected funds via open market operations this week. The central bank injected funds through seven- and 14-day reverse repos this week , setting the rates on these instruments at 4.00 and 4.10 percent, both down 40 basis points from last week. Market players said the fall signalled that the PBOC intends to guide the market slightly downward in the near term. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.6415 3.7903 -14.88 7-day SHIBOR 3.6400 3.7585 -11.85 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)