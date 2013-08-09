FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall, key 7-day rate drops to 3-week low
#Asia
August 9, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

China money rates fall, key 7-day rate drops to 3-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* 7-day money rate falls 15 bps to 3-week low of 3.64 pct
    * Dealers report supply and demand for funds balanced
    * Big banks lending money freely - dealers
    * C.bank seen guiding rates slightly lower in near term

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell again
on Friday, with the key seven-day rate hitting its lowest level
in over three weeks, as dealers reported that supply and demand
for funds are roughly in balance.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell to 3.64 percent, its lowest level since
July 22 and down 15 basis points (bps) from its previous close. 
   
    The overnight rate slumped 25 bps to 2.93
percent, while the 14-day rate slid by 11 bps to
4.26 percent.
    Dealers said big banks were willing to lend money after the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected funds via open market
operations this week.
    The central bank injected funds through seven- and 14-day
reverse repos this week , setting
the rates on these instruments at 4.00 and 4.10 percent, both
down 40 basis points from last week. 
    Market players said the fall signalled that the PBOC 
intends to guide the market slightly downward in the near term. 
    
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.6415     3.7903    -14.88 
7-day SHIBOR           3.6400     3.7585    -11.85 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
