China money rates mixed, volatility low as liquidity ample
#Asia
August 12, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates mixed, volatility low as liquidity ample

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed
on Monday morning with volatility keeping low in a market served
by ample liquidity, traders said.
    The volume-weighted average of the benchmarket seven-day
repo rose to 3.6791, up from 3.6557 on Friday's
close. 
    The overnight rate also rose by over 5 basis
points to 2.9784 on strong demand but weak supply, while the
14-day rate sank 11 basis points to 4.1524.
    Traders said that conditions were relaxed on the day thanks
to the continued usage of reverse repos by the central bank in
open market operations, which they said helped maintain rate
stability.
    Instruments previously issued by the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) are set to inject a net 84 billion yuan into the money
market this week, exclusive of any injections or drains made by
the bank during upcoming open market operations on Tuesday and
Thursday. The PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan last week.    
 
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.6791     3.6557     +2.34
7-day SHIBOR           3.6480     3.6400     +0.80 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

