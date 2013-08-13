China money rates rise after c.bank mops up cash injection

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on Tuesday after the central bank moved to sterilise the liquidity impact of maturing instruments on Monday, signalling its resolve to keep a floor under short-term money rates. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on its website Monday after market close that it had issued 75.5 billion yuan ($12.33 billion) worth of three-year bills, effectively neutralising the effect of a near-identical tranche of bills maturing that day. The PBOC followed up by issuing 11 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos during open market operations on Tuesday morning, setting the guidance rate at 3.9 percent, down from 4 percent. This combination of short-term injections and long-term drains highlights a new phase in the central bank's money management tactics as it attempts to balance demand for short-term liquidity to keep cash in ATMs and provide operational liquidity for Chinese firms against increasing concern that domestic credit markets remain highly distorted. The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day forward repo contract moved steadily upward toward the guidance rate in morning trade, clocking in at 3.7243 in late morning trade, up over 4 basis points from Monday's close. The overnight rate also rose, breaking through 3 percent to 3.2426 compared to a close of 2.9877 on Monday. The 14-day contract also rose but then fell back to 4.1560, only 11 pips below Monday's close. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7243 3.6827 +4.16 7-day SHIBOR 3.7020 3.6480 +5.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)