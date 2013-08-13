FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates rise after c.bank mops up cash injection
#Asia
August 13, 2013 / 4:27 AM / in 4 years

China money rates rise after c.bank mops up cash injection

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on
Tuesday after the central bank moved to sterilise the liquidity
impact of maturing instruments on Monday, signalling its resolve
to keep a floor under short-term money rates.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on its website
Monday after market close that it had issued 75.5 billion yuan
($12.33 billion) worth of three-year bills, effectively
neutralising the effect of a near-identical tranche of bills
maturing that day. 
    The PBOC followed up by issuing 11 billion yuan of seven-day
reverse repos during open market operations on Tuesday morning,
setting the guidance rate at 3.9 percent, down from 4 percent. 
    This combination of short-term injections and long-term
drains highlights a new phase in the central bank's money
management tactics as it attempts to balance demand for
short-term liquidity to keep cash in ATMs and provide
operational liquidity for Chinese firms against increasing
concern that domestic credit markets remain highly distorted.
    The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day
forward repo contract moved steadily upward toward
the guidance rate in morning trade, clocking in at 3.7243 in
late morning trade, up over 4 basis points from Monday's close.
    The overnight rate also rose, breaking through 3 percent to
3.2426 compared to a close of 2.9877 on Monday. The 14-day
contract also rose but then fell back to 4.1560, only 11 pips
below Monday's close.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.7243     3.6827     +4.16
7-day SHIBOR           3.7020     3.6480     +5.40
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
   
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
