China key 7-day rate rises following high central bank guidance

* Key 7-day money rate up 13 bps to 3.86 pct * Higher 7-day reverse rate guided money rates higher * C.bank reissues three-year bills, at coupon of 3.5 pct By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates continued to rise on Wednesday after the central bank reissued three-year bills and set the seven-day reverse repo rate much higher than the secondary market rate. Traders increasingly regard the seven-day reverse repo as an unofficial guidance rate for the market, following moves by the central bank they interpret as a sign of tightening control. "It's like the central bank is fixing a course that we have to follow," said a dealer at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai. "But funding conditions are not bad, most cash needs can still be met." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on its website Monday after market close that it had issued 75.5 billion yuan ($12.33 billion) worth of three-year bills, effectively neutralising the effect of a near-identical tranche of bills maturing that day. The PBOC followed up by issuing 11 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos during open market operations on Tuesday morning, setting the guidance rate at 3.9 percent, down 10 basis points from last week's 4 percent, with dealers saying the rate is higher than expected. Dealers said the central bank's decision to reissue bills showed it intended to loosen short-term funds but tighten long-term rates, and this sentiment is reflected by a recent steepening of the interest-rate swap curve for the seven-day repo rate over the last 30 days. The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day forward repo contract rose to 3.86 percent near midday, up 13 basis points (bps) from the previous close of 3.73 percent, moving around the central bank's guidance rate. The 14-day rate was little changed at 4.17 percent from Tuesday's close of 4.16 percent. The overnight rate jumped 20 bps to 3.44 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8627 3.7339 +12.88 7-day SHIBOR 3.8550 3.7020 +15.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.