FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates jump as banks eye month-end squeeze
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 19, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates jump as banks eye month-end squeeze

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Traders see liquidity tightening near month-end
    * Market says only c.bank fund injection can ease conditions
    * C.bank has signaled it wants to avoid another cash squeeze
    * No RRR cut until after Fed tapering plans emerge - traders

    By Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China's key money rates strode
higher on Monday, with traders saying that liquidity will
tighten further as month-end approaches unless the central bank
injects additional funds this week.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 28 basis points to 4.1051 near midday,
its highest level since Aug. 6.
    The biggest jump occurred in the 14-day repo rate
, whose tenor extends through the end of the
month. That rate soared to 5.35 percent on Monday, up from 3.82
percent at Friday's close, the highest level since July 31.
    Chinese money-market rates often spike at month-end, as
banks prepare extra cash to meet regulatory ratios and internal
targets on deposits.
    The overnight repo rate rose 15 bps to 3.41
percent near midday on Monday.
    The market is now focused on the central bank's open market
operations to gauge how much liquidity is likely to tighten at
the end of this month.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has conducted net fund
injections through open market operations for nine of the last
11 weeks, but the volumes have been too small to significantly
ease liquidity.
    But in a sign that the PBOC does not want to engineer
another cash crunch like the one that slammed the market at the
end of June, the central bank guided the interest rates on its
reverse repos lower last week.
    The PBOC auctioned seven-day reverse repos at
3.90 percent last Tuesday, down from 4.40 percent on July 30,
while it issued 14-day reverse repos at 4.10
percent, down from 4.50 percent on Aug. 1. 
    The central bank has said it wants yields on its open market
instruments to serve as benchmarks for interbank rates.
    Traders say they expect the PBOC to cut the required reserve
ratio at least once in 2013 but that central bank is likely to
delay such a move until after Federal Reserve clarifies its
plans for tapering its quantitative easing program. A Fed
decision on tapering expected in either September or December.
    
    
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.1051     3.8259     +27.92
7-day SHIBOR           4.0920     3.7720     +32.00 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.