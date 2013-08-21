China money rates fall but still hover high level

* Key 7-day money rate falls 24 bps to 4.27 pct * Cash demand wanes as corporate tax payments end * But new data suggests foreign capital outflows in July * Dealers still expect tightness on month-end cash demand By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's money market rates retreated on Wednesday, but markets remained cautious about month-end money fund demand and signs of foreign capital outflows. The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate , whose maturity extends across the month-end period, fell 21 basis points to 5.40 percent around midday, off a seven-week high touched on Tuesday. The benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 24 basis points to 4.2731 percent. The overnight rate dropped 37 bps to 3.55 percent. "The fall in price is because most companies finished paying mid-month taxes," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. Corporate tax payments drain liquidity as bank deposits become fiscal deposits, which banks are not allowed to lend. "But we are not confident that prices (i.e., interest rates) will fall sharply in coming days," the dealer said. Chinese money-market rates often spike at month-end, as banks prepare extra cash to meet regulatory ratios and internal targets on deposits. Besides month-end factors, new data suggesting foreign capital flowed out of China in July also raised concerns that liquidity could tighten. China's central bank and commercial banks sold 24.5 billion yuan ($4 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in July, central bank data released on Tuesday afternoon showed. While the volume was lower than the net 41.2 billion yuan in bank forex sales in June, it was the second straight month of net sales following six straight months of net purchases in January to May. Forex sales by the central bank reduce the supply of base money in China's interbank market, as the central bank takes in yuan in exchange for the dollars it sells. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.2731 4.5093 -23.62 7-day SHIBOR 4.2190 4.4280 -20.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - After cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads narrow slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Inflows return in 2013, boost liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)