China money rates fall but still hover high level
#Asia
August 21, 2013 / 5:37 AM / in 4 years

China money rates fall but still hover high level

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate falls 24 bps to 4.27 pct
    * Cash demand wanes as corporate tax payments end
    * But new data suggests foreign capital outflows in July
    * Dealers still expect tightness on month-end cash demand

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's money market rates
retreated on Wednesday, but markets remained cautious about
month-end money fund demand and signs of foreign capital
outflows.
    The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate
, whose maturity extends across the month-end
period, fell 21 basis points to 5.40 percent around midday, off
a seven-week high touched on Tuesday.
    The benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 24
basis points to 4.2731 percent. The overnight rate 
dropped 37 bps to 3.55 percent.
    "The fall in price is because most companies finished paying
mid-month taxes," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in
Shanghai. Corporate tax payments drain liquidity as bank
deposits become fiscal deposits, which banks are not allowed to
lend.
    "But we are not confident that prices (i.e., interest rates)
will fall sharply in coming days," the dealer said.
    Chinese money-market rates often spike at month-end, as
banks prepare extra cash to meet regulatory ratios and internal
targets on deposits. 
    Besides month-end factors, new data suggesting foreign
capital flowed out of China in July also raised concerns that
liquidity could tighten.
    China's central bank and commercial banks sold 24.5 billion
yuan ($4 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in
July, central bank data released on Tuesday afternoon showed.
 
    While the volume was lower than the net 41.2 billion yuan in
bank forex sales in June, it was the second straight month of
net sales following six straight months of net purchases in
January to May. 
    Forex sales by the central bank reduce the supply of base
money in China's interbank market, as the central bank takes in
yuan in exchange for the dollars it sells. 
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.2731     4.5093     -23.62
7-day SHIBOR           4.2190     4.4280     -20.90
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - After cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but 
tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrow slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Inflows return in 2013, boost liquidity
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
