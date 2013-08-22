China money rates fall but worries over cash squeeze linger

* Key 7-day money rate falls 19 bps to 4.13 pct * But dealers report most large banks unwilling to lend * Market still worried over possible month-end cash squeeze * C.bank injects 72 bln yuan into market, most since end-July By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell slightly on Thursday after the People's Bank of China injected more funds into the market, signaling its intention to keep rates stable amid strong cash demand at month-end. But dealers said that conditions remained tight, despite the slight fall in rates, and expressed concern that the central bank's action was too small to prevent a potential squeeze. "We can hardly see banks lending money," said a dealer at a Chinese city commercial bank in Shanghai. A dealer at a northern Chinese bank said that apart from China Development Bank, other large banks weren't lending. Chinese banks typically put extra cash aside at month-end to meet regulatory ratios and internal targets on deposits. The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate , whose maturity extends across the month-end period, fell 36 basis points to 5.05 percent around midday. The benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 19 basis points to 4.13 percent. The overnight rate dropped 20 bps to 3.38 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 72 billion yuan ($11.8 billion) into the banking system this week, the largest since end of July. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1349 4.3234 -18.85 7-day SHIBOR 4.1150 4.2190 -10.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)