China money rates fall but worries over cash squeeze linger
#Asia
August 22, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

China money rates fall but worries over cash squeeze linger

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate falls 19 bps to 4.13 pct
    * But dealers report most large banks unwilling to lend
    * Market still worried over possible month-end cash squeeze
    * C.bank injects 72 bln yuan into market, most since
end-July

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
slightly on Thursday after the People's Bank of China injected
more funds into the market, signaling its intention to keep
rates stable amid strong cash demand at month-end.
    But dealers said that conditions remained tight, despite the
slight fall in rates, and expressed concern that the central
bank's action was too small to prevent a potential squeeze.
    "We can hardly see banks lending money," said a dealer at a
Chinese city commercial bank in Shanghai.
    A dealer at a northern Chinese bank said that apart from
China Development Bank, other large banks weren't
lending.
    Chinese banks typically put extra cash aside at month-end to
meet regulatory ratios and internal targets on deposits. 
    The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate
, whose maturity extends across the month-end
period, fell 36 basis points to 5.05 percent around midday.
    The benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 19
basis points to 4.13 percent. The overnight rate 
dropped 20 bps to 3.38 percent.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection
of 72 billion yuan ($11.8 billion) into the banking system this
week, the largest since end of July. 
        
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.1349     4.3234     -18.85
7-day SHIBOR           4.1150     4.2190     -10.40
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
