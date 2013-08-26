FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Asia
August 26, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

China money rates down on ample money at month end

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate down 13 bps to 4.05 pct
    * Banks have prepared enough funds to meet month-end cash
demand
    * But cautious mood still lingers

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
slightly on Monday as most banks decided they had enough funds
to meet regular month-end cash demand without additional
borrowing, traders said.
    The weighted-average overnight bond repurchase rate
 dropped 23 basis points (bps) to 3.05 percent. 
    The 14-day repo rate fell slightly by 4 bps
to 5.18 percent around midday, while the benchmark seven-day
repo rate dropped 13 bps to 4.05 percent.
    "Banks are not short on money and the overnight money supply
is quite ample," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
    "But I cannot see myself lending much today given most of us
are cautious and will not dare to lend too much money until the
month-end passes." 
    Dealers and investors remain nervous in the aftermath of a
credit crunch in late June that saw the overnight rate quoted as
high as 30 percent on one day. Rates have declined since but
uncertainty over the central bank's intentions endures.
    Dealers said the supply of liquidity in the market is
gradually improving on expectations that the central bank will
inject more funds via open market operations this week. 
    Additional funds are expected to be supplied by an injection
from finance ministry deposits to be auctioned next week. 
    China's finance ministry will auction 50 billion yuan ($8.2
billion) of three-month deposits to commercial banks on Aug. 27,
the ministry said on Thursday.  
        
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.0518        4.1835     -13.17
7-day SHIBOR           4.0230        4.1490     -12.60
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
