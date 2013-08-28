FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates mixed, good liquidity offsets end-month demand
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 28, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates mixed, good liquidity offsets end-month demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Month-end fund supply good after recent fund injections
    * Most available funding is short-term
    * PBOC soaks up longer-term funding, so uncertainty remains
    * Money rates seen retreating next week

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed
on Wednesday, with ample supply of short-term funds helping to
offset seasonal demand at month-end, when banks need more cash
to meet regulatory requirements such as the 75 percent
loan-to-deposit ratio.
    Liquidity was abundant after the injection of short-term
funds from both the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the
Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. Traders expect liquidity to
remain relatively good in the near term.  
    However, the PBOC has re-issued three-year bills outside
normal open market operations four times since July in order to
lock up longer-term funds, a sign that authorities continue to
implement a policy of keeping money-market liquidity relatively
tight, traders said.
    "The market is worried that only short-term money supply is
good and that the PBOC could shift to tighter liquidity any time
it wants," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in
Shanghai. 
    "We have money but we are just cautious not to lend too
aggressively."
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose four basis points to 4.29 percent on
Wednesday.
    The overnight rate added nine bps to 3.11
percent, but the 14-day rate tumbled 24 bps to 5
percent.
    Traders said they expected money rates to retreat next week,
with the seven-day repo rate likely falling back to the range of
3-4 percent in which it has mostly moved this year.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.2916     4.2496     + 4.20 
7-day SHIBOR           4.2590     4.2090    + 5.00
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.