China money rates little changed; holiday cash demand supports
#Asia
September 2, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates little changed; holiday cash demand supports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate nearly flat at 3.76 pct
    * Dealers report ample liquidity available
    * But holiday demand will support rates this month

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's key money-market rates
were little changed on Monday, with dealers reporting relatively
easy conditions, as most institutions were willing to offer
funds.
    The benchmark seven-day edged up 2 basis
points (bps) to 3.76 percent from 3.74 percent.
    The weighted-average overnight repo rate 
dropped 2 bps to 3.02 percent, while the 14-day rate
 fell 9 bps to 4.14 percent.
    "Today's funding conditions are still ample, and longer-term
money rates are falling now. It's not hard to borrow money,"
said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
    But dealers said money rates may have little room to fall
sharply this month, as September is the end of the
third-quarter, which traditionally leads to caution over
interbank lending near month-end.
    "Although I don't think the money condition will be as tight
as in June, there is still lots of holiday money demand, which
makes me feel cautious," said a dealer at a major state-owned
bank in Beijing. 
    Holiday cash demand will also support rates around
mid-month. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20 for
the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day
Holiday. 
    Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays
to cope with spending by households and firms.
    The central bank engineered a sharp money-market funding
squeeze in June, caused China's main stock index to
plunge 20 percent in less than a month and sparked worries about
the health of China's financial system. 
        
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.7560     3.7350     +2.10
7-day SHIBOR           3.7420     3.7355     +0.65
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

