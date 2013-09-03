FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall after central bank injects funds
September 3, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates fall after central bank injects funds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate falls 2 bps to 3.73 pct
    * 14-day money rate dives 38 bps
    * Central bank injects 10 bln yuan in 7-day repos

    SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on
Tuesday, with the 14-day repo rate slumping around 40 basis
points due to ample funds in the market, with traders expecting
stability going forward.
    The weighted-average 14-day rate dived 38
basis points (bps) to 3.77 percent from 4.15 percent.    
    The benchmark seven-day fell 2 bps to 3.73
percent from 3.75, while the weighted-average overnight repo
rate was little changed at 3.01 percent. 
    China's central bank injected 10 billion yuan ($1.63
billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements on Tuesday, down from last week's 29
billion yuan. The central bank set the official yield at 3.9
percent. 
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.7334     3.7489     -1.55
7-day SHIBOR           3.7420     3.7355     +0.65 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases 
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly 
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
