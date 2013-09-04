FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates fall as funds stay ample at beginning of month
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 4, 2013 / 4:37 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates fall as funds stay ample at beginning of month

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate slumps 24 bps to 3.49 pct
    * Dealers report ample funds at the beginning of month
    * Money rates may rebound on holiday fund demand

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on
Wednesday, with the key seven-day money rate slumping around a
quarter of a percentage point on accommodative liquidity
conditions.
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract
 fell 24 basis points (bps) to 3.49 percent from
3.73.
    The weighted-average 14-day rate fell 3 bps
to 3.73 percent from 3.76 percent, while the overnight repo rate
 was little changed at 3.01 percent. 
    But dealers said money rates were likely to rebound around
month-end, as September is the end of the third quarter, which
traditionally puts upward pressure on rates as banks and
companies sequester funds to clean up their balance sheets.
    Holiday cash demand will also support rates around
mid-month, they said. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19
and 20 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the
National Day Holiday. 
    Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays
to cope with spending by households and firms.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.4879     3.7319     -24.40
7-day SHIBOR           3.4980     3.7500     -25.20
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams
liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high
in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.