China money rates fall as funds stay ample at beginning of month

* Key 7-day money rate slumps 24 bps to 3.49 pct * Dealers report ample funds at the beginning of month * Money rates may rebound on holiday fund demand By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on Wednesday, with the key seven-day money rate slumping around a quarter of a percentage point on accommodative liquidity conditions. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract fell 24 basis points (bps) to 3.49 percent from 3.73. The weighted-average 14-day rate fell 3 bps to 3.73 percent from 3.76 percent, while the overnight repo rate was little changed at 3.01 percent. But dealers said money rates were likely to rebound around month-end, as September is the end of the third quarter, which traditionally puts upward pressure on rates as banks and companies sequester funds to clean up their balance sheets. Holiday cash demand will also support rates around mid-month, they said. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day Holiday. Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays to cope with spending by households and firms. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4879 3.7319 -24.40 7-day SHIBOR 3.4980 3.7500 -25.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.