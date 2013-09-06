FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates little changed, holiday funds will start to be a focus
September 6, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

China money rates little changed, holiday funds will start to be a focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Key 7-day money rate little changed at 3.47 pct
    * Money rates could rise next week on holiday cash demand

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's money rates were little
changed on Friday, thanks to  abundant liquidity, though they
could rise next week due to increased money demand in the run-up
to a holiday period.  
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract
 was little changed at 3.47 percent.
    The weighted-average 14-day rate rose 3 basis
points (bps) to 3.72 percent from 3.69 percent, while the
overnight repo rate was up 7 bps to 2.96 percent
from 2.89 percent. 
    "Money conditions are good now. We are starting to pay more
attention to next week's holiday demand, which could push up
rates," said a dealer at a Chinese city bank in Shanghai.
    Holiday cash demand will also support rates around
mid-month. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20 for
the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day
Holiday. 
    Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays
to cope with spending by households and firms.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.4747     3.4682     +0.65
7-day SHIBOR           3.4690     3.4560     +1.30
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

    
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams
liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high
in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

