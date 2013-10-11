China money rates end week mixed after cash injection, less U.S. worry

* Key 7-day repo rate finishes week at 4.2533 pct * Demand for funds stayed strong most of the week * Cyclical factors stoked need for short-term cash By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's money rates ended a holiday-shortened week mixed, but conditions eased on Friday after the central bank injected fresh funds and worries about a possible U.S. debt default eased. Traders said that for most of the week - markets reopened Tuesday after a five-day holiday - demand for funds remained strong, particularly for the benchmark seven-day repo contract , which was up more than 24 basis points by Thursday's close. The volume-weighted average ended the week at 4.2533 percent, down 0.1 basis points from last week's close (which came on a Monday due to the long holiday). But rates for the one-day and 7-day repos fell back on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 33 billion yuan into money markets for the week. The one-day rate closed down 5 basis points at 3.0898 percent. The 14-day repo contract, however, rose more than 10 bps to 4.8880 percent. Traders said cyclical factors were part of the reason for the upward pressure. Chinese banks need to prepare to make regular regulatory ratio escrow payments due on the 15th of each month. Also, companies have to make estimated tax payments within 15 days of a quarter's end. Both factors create demand for short-term cash. VOTE OF CONFIDENCE Another cause of general unease in money markets has been the U.S. budget impasse and deadline for raising the debt ceiling. Global markets were roiled this week by concerns there could be technical default by the U.S., which would impact China's massive foreign exchange reserves. But the dollar index began to stabilise in mid-week on signs that a political compromise was in sight. Chinese domestic financial markets, largely insulated from rapid international capital flows and dominated by state-owned players, showed only a muted reaction to the U.S. crisis. Local traders and investors remain focused on news related to November's Communist Party plenum, which is expected to shed light on future national economic policy. "While detailed policies may not be unveiled at the meeting itself, post-meeting announcements are likely to follow and boost market expectations of China's growth," wrote Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists in a research note distributed to clients on Friday. "Long-end rates should therefore rise in China," it said. The report added that volatility in the 7-day repo had declined in September, showing the central bank's determination to keep rates stable after a market-rattling cash crunch in June. Also on Friday, PBOC deputy governor Yi Gang was quoted in official media saying he expects China's GDP growth will exceed 7.5 percent - the official target - in 2013, the latest expression of confidence from Beijing. Yi was quoted as saying that growth could hit 7.6 percent, and that the government had the nation's shadow banking system and its debt problems under control. SHORT TERM RATES: Short-term rates Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.09 -5.41 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.25 -0.01 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 4.89 10.37 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.26 5.7 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 year CNABAD2YF= 2.9225 8 benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.14 -114 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.97 -97 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. 5-YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 94.38 -4.20 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 94.42 -5.02 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 94.42 -4.84 For a factbox on government bond futures contracts, click >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Govt bond futures market to start with a whimper, not a bang - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)