China money rates end week mixed after cash injection, less U.S. worry
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
#Asia
October 11, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates end week mixed after cash injection, less U.S. worry

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Key 7-day repo rate finishes week at 4.2533 pct
    * Demand for funds stayed strong most of the week
    * Cyclical factors stoked need for short-term cash

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's money rates ended a
holiday-shortened week mixed, but conditions eased on Friday
after the central bank injected fresh funds and worries about a
possible U.S. debt default eased. 
   Traders said that for most of the week - markets reopened
Tuesday after a five-day holiday - demand for funds remained
strong, particularly for the benchmark seven-day repo contract
, which was up more than 24 basis points by
Thursday's close. 
    The volume-weighted average ended the week at 4.2533
percent, down 0.1 basis points from last week's close (which
came on a Monday due to the long holiday).
    But rates for the one-day and 7-day repos fell
back on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected
a net 33 billion yuan into money markets for the week. The
one-day rate closed down 5 basis points at 3.0898 percent. The
14-day repo contract, however, rose more than 10 bps to 4.8880
percent.
    Traders said cyclical factors were part of the reason for
the upward pressure.
    Chinese banks need to prepare to make regular regulatory
ratio escrow payments due on the 15th of each month. Also,
companies have to make estimated tax payments within 15 days of
a quarter's end. Both factors create demand for short-term cash.
    
    VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
    Another cause of general unease in money markets has been
the U.S. budget impasse and deadline for raising the debt
ceiling. Global markets were roiled this week by concerns there
could be technical default by the U.S., which would impact
China's massive foreign exchange reserves.
    But the dollar index began to stabilise in mid-week
on signs that a political compromise was in sight. 
    Chinese domestic financial markets, largely insulated from
rapid international capital flows and dominated by state-owned
players, showed only a muted reaction to the U.S. crisis. Local 
traders and investors remain focused on news related to
November's Communist Party plenum, which is expected to shed
light on future national economic policy.
    "While detailed policies may not be unveiled at the meeting
itself, post-meeting announcements are likely to follow and
boost market expectations of China's growth," wrote Bank of
America Merrill Lynch economists in a research note distributed
to clients on Friday.
    "Long-end rates should therefore rise in China," it said. 
    The report added that volatility in the 7-day repo had
declined in September, showing the central bank's determination
to keep rates stable after a market-rattling cash crunch in
June.    
    Also on Friday, PBOC deputy governor Yi Gang was quoted in
official media saying he expects China's GDP growth will exceed
7.5 percent - the official target - in 2013, the latest
expression of confidence from Beijing.
    Yi was quoted as saying that growth could hit 7.6 percent,
and that the government had the nation's shadow banking system
and its debt problems under control. 


SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Short-term rates                                              
 Instrument         RIC                 Rate*    Change
                                                 (weekly,
                                                 bps)**
 1-day repo         CN1DRP=CFXS            3.09           -5.41
 7-day repo         CN7DRP=CFXS            4.25           -0.01
 14-day repo        CN14DRP=CFXS           4.89           10.37
 7-day SHIBOR       SHICNYSWD=             4.26             5.7
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument                RIC          Rate     Spread (bps)*
 2 yr IRS based on 1 year  CNABAD2YF=    2.9225               8
 benchmark                                       
 5 yr 7-day repo swap      CNYQB7R5Y=      4.14            -114
 1 yr 7-day repo swap      CNYQB7R1Y=      3.97             -97
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

5-YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument                RIC      Rate     Change
                                             (weekly, bps)
 Dec 2013 5 yr             CTFZ3      94.38           -4.20
 Mar 2014 5 yr             CTFH4      94.42           -5.02
 Jun 2014 5 yr             CTFM4      94.42           -4.84
 For a factbox on government bond futures contracts, click
 
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - Govt bond futures market to start with a whimper, not a
bang 
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams
liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high
in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
