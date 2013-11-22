FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates ease after c.bank move, but still elevated
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 22, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates ease after c.bank move, but still elevated

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Rates decline significantly but conditions still tight
    * Benchmark 7-day repo at 4.88 pct, well outside
accommodative territory
    * Traders suspect current conditions to be new norm
    * Reform prospects has investors bearish on debt

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's money rates eased up
this week after the central bank poured cash back into the
market following an unusual mid-month spike last week, but
traders remained on edge with rates elevated
    The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase contract stood at 4.88 percent on
Friday afternoon, down from 5.45 percent at the previous
Friday's close. But the rate was still well outside the 3
percent range traders consider indicative of comfortable
conditions.
    The 14-day repo and overnight repo rates posted similar
declines.
    The cause of the market jitters is twofold. Traders say
banks and other participants in the interbank market have
hunkered down and held cash on concerns that the People's Bank
of China (PBOC) is set to tighten short-term money conditions
going forward through open market operations.
    By reducing the cash supply on a weekly basis, the central
bank hopes to reduce inflationary pressure and calm housing
markets -- which have been stimulated by strong hot money
inflows into China in recent months -- without crimping healthy
growth in other parts of the economy.
    Indeed, interest rate swaps based on the 1-year fixed
deposit rate are still not pricing in a rise in
benchmark deposit rates.
    The PBOC and commercial banks purchased 441.6 billion yuan
($72.47 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in
October, up sharply from September's 126.4 billion yuan,
indicating strong inflows seeking to capitalise on a
strengthening yuan. A byproduct of these flows has been a flood
of liquidity into the interbank market.
    In addition to concerns that mild tightening is under way,
there are signs of a secular trend pushing up yields in Chinese
debt capital markets across the board: economic reform.
    Chinese bond prices have been hammered in recent days on
expectations that reforms to loosen government control of
interest rates will cause funding costs to rise. 
    The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds
 closed at 4.72 percent on Wednesday, the highest
level since March 2005 and up from 3.42 percent in late May.    
    

SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument            RIC              Rate*  Change (weekly,
                                               bps)**
 1-day repo            CN1DRP=CFXS       3.93            -60.09
 7-day repo            CN7DRP=CFXS       4.88            -57.08
 14-day repo           CN14DRP=CFXS      6.05            -12.59
 7-day SHIBOR          SHICNYSWD=        4.76             -54.8
 

*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC              Rate    Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=       3.0825              8
 year benchmark*                                
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=         4.65            165
 1 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R1Y=         4.53            153
 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. Most rate
adjustments are made in 25 bps increments.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument            RIC              Rate   Change
                                               (weekly, bps)
 Dec 2013 5 yr         CTFZ3            91.21          -55.00
 Mar 2014 5 yr         CTFH4            91.71          -56.70
 Jun 2014 5 yr         CTFM4            92.18          -50.14
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money
growth 
    - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation
intensifies 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Interbank liquidity tracker: Fiscal deposits, FX inflows
drive liquidity trends link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - China hot money tracker: Hot money returned to China in
Sept after two months of outflows GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.