China key money rate eases after c.bank injection, but still elevated

* Cash flow conditions still tight * 7-day repo at 4.68 pct, outside accommodative territory * China c.bank preference for tight liquidity seen persisting * Money conditions may not improve much for rest of year - traders By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's money rates eased up this week after the central bank injected a measured amount of money into the markets to help banks meet seasonal demand ahead of the end of the month but overall cash flow conditions remained tight, traders said. The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract stood at 4.68 percent near midday, down from 4.88 percent at the previous Friday's close. But the rate was still well outside the 3 percent range traders consider indicative of comfortable conditions. Money markets have been squeezed over the week by strong demand, including from banks needing to meet month-end regulatory requirements, such as for loan-to-deposit ratios, and the central bank's overall preference to keep liquidity tight to rein in inflation and housing prices. However, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) used its open market operations to inject a net 17 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) into the markets this week, signalling that it does not want a money market squeeze, traders said. "By injecting cash into the markets, the PBOC has prevented letting liquidity conditions run out of control," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the moderate amount of money it injected also delivered a clear signal that the central bank will stick to its pro-tight liquidity stance in the foreseeable future." As the year-end approaches, when firms need more money for settlements and other seasonal demands and the PBOC is not expected to deliver strong support, traders said money market rates were set to remain at relatively high levels. Still, the end of the year also typically sees money pouring into markets from the Ministry of Finance as it redistributes tax revenues, and that will prevent money markets from rising sharply as well, traders said. Chinese bond prices rebounded this week after having been hammered by expectations that reforms to loosen government control of interest rates will cause funding costs to rise. The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds was quoted at 4.43 percent on Thursday, dropping from 4.65 percent last Friday and a multi-year high of 4.72 percent set on Wednesday last week. This Friday's yield will be published later in the day. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.74 -18.93 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.68 -20.70 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 6.07 + 2.35 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.67 - 9.70 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9917 -0.83 year benchmark* 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.58 +158 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.46 +146 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. Most rate adjustments are made in 25 bps increments. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (weekly, pct) Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 91.980 +0.47 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 92.622 +0.56 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.956 +0.41 ($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)