China key money rate eases after c.bank injection, but still elevated
November 29, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

China key money rate eases after c.bank injection, but still elevated

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Cash flow conditions still tight
    * 7-day repo at 4.68 pct, outside accommodative territory
    * China c.bank preference for tight liquidity seen
persisting
    * Money conditions may not improve much for rest of year -
traders

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's money rates eased up
this week after the central bank injected a measured amount of
money into the markets to help banks meet seasonal demand ahead
of the end of the month but overall cash flow conditions
remained tight, traders said.
    The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase contract stood at 4.68 percent near
midday, down from 4.88 percent at the previous Friday's close.
But the rate was still well outside the 3 percent range traders
consider indicative of comfortable conditions.
    Money markets have been squeezed over the week by strong
demand, including from banks needing to meet month-end
regulatory requirements, such as for loan-to-deposit ratios, and
the central bank's overall preference to keep liquidity tight to
rein in inflation and housing prices. 
    However, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) used its open
market operations to inject a net 17 billion yuan ($2.8 billion)
into the markets this week, signalling that it does not want a
money market squeeze, traders said. 
    "By injecting cash into the markets, the PBOC has prevented
letting liquidity conditions run out of control," said a dealer
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "But the moderate amount of money it injected also delivered
a clear signal that the central bank will stick to its pro-tight
liquidity stance in the foreseeable future."
    As the year-end approaches, when firms need more money for
settlements and other seasonal demands and the PBOC is not
expected to deliver strong support, traders said money market
rates were set to remain at relatively high levels.
    Still, the end of the year also typically sees money pouring
into markets from the Ministry of Finance as it redistributes
tax revenues, and that will prevent money markets from rising
sharply as well, traders said. 
    Chinese bond prices rebounded this week after having been
hammered by expectations that reforms to loosen government
control of interest rates will cause funding costs to rise.
 
    The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds
 was quoted at 4.43 percent on Thursday, dropping
from 4.65 percent last Friday and a multi-year high of 4.72
percent set on Wednesday last week. This Friday's yield will be
published later in the day.
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument            RIC              Rate*  Change (weekly,
                                               bps)**
 1-day repo            CN1DRP=CFXS       3.74            -18.93
 7-day repo            CN7DRP=CFXS       4.68            -20.70
 14-day repo           CN14DRP=CFXS      6.07            + 2.35
 7-day SHIBOR          SHICNYSWD=        4.67            - 9.70
 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC              Rate    Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=       2.9917          -0.83
 year benchmark*                                
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=         4.58           +158
 1 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R1Y=         4.46           +146
    
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. Most rate
adjustments are made in 25 bps increments.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument            RIC              Price   Change
                                                (weekly, pct)
 Dec 2013 5 yr         CTFZ3            91.980           +0.47
 Mar 2014 5 yr         CTFH4            92.622           +0.56
 Jun 2014 5 yr         CTFM4            92.956           +0.41
      >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money
growth 
    - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation
intensifies 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Interbank liquidity tracker: Fiscal deposits, FX inflows
drive liquidity trends link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - China hot money tracker: Hot money returned to China in
Sept after two months of outflows GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

