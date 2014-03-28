FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates end week up on quarter-end demand, shrug off loosening talk
March 28, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

China money rates end week up on quarter-end demand, shrug off loosening talk

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Markets rise on cyclical cash demand
    * Traders uninspired by hints of easing, premier speech
    * Markets still not pricing in interest rate cut
    * China credit default swaps decline

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - China's money rates ended the
week up after rising sharply on Thursday, following a
stronger-than-expected drain executed by the central bank and
showed no reaction to rumours of stimulus or monetary easing
roiling the stock markets.
    Chinese premier Li Keqiang was quoted in the official Xinhua
news service's English language version saying Beijing would
keep growth within a "reasonable range" and would also roll out
targeted policies, including speeding up certain investment
projects and building more affordable housing. 
    Most importantly, perhaps, Li said China would reduce
corporate financing costs through monetary policy instruments.
    "We take his speech as another signal that the pace of
policy easing may pick up," wrote Zhang Zhiwei, economist at
Nomura Securities in Hong Kong.
    "Without a pick-up in policy easing, growth will likely drop
below 7 percent in Q2 or Q3. We reiterate our view that both
monetary and fiscal policies will be loosened in Q2. We expect a
cut of reserve requirement ratio by 50 bps in Q2 and another cut
in Q3." 
    So far this sentiment has yet to trickle into the price of
money, however, which continued to rise as cash demand to meet
month-end regulatory payments rose, and traders told Reuters
they saw nothing indicating dramatic change from previous policy
in Li's speech.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase agreement stood slightly over 4 percent
by midday, down slightly from Thursday's spike but still
elevated, up around 60 basis points for the week.
    Other major traded rates also rose. The overnight repo was
averaging around 2.75 percent, up 26 basis points for the week,
and the 14-day contract rose a whopping 165 basis points.
    "The rise in the seven- and 14-day repos is because they
cross the end of the month and the quarterly reporting period,"
said a trader a major state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    Short-term money markets continued to shrug off media
reports of pending loosening of bank reserve requirement ratios,
a rumour of which helped juice smaller bank stocks on Thursday
afternoon.
    But traders were closely following recent plans by the
central bank to reform the way it publishes pricing of money.
 
    The National Interbank Funding Center, which is controlled
by the central bank, will use a new method to calculate the
opening quote for the overnight and seven-day
 bond repurchase rates, four sources told Reuters.
    Rather than simply publishing the rate for the first trade,
the center will use the so-called "call auction" method to
calculate the official opening rate, which often serves as a key
reference for pricing in the broader bond market.
    "With 50 banks quoting prices, the opening rate will be much
more accurate to reflect market reality," said a dealer at a
major state-owned bank in Shanghai. "The opening rate typically
has a big influence on market sentiment of the day."
    The two-year interest rate swap based on the
1-year deposit rate stood at 3.009 percent, indicating markets
do not expect an interest rate cut either.     
    The five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign
debt sunk this week to 96.09, down from 99.99 at
the end of the previous week but remained in relatively elevated
territory.
    Corporate bond yield spreads flattened but remained high as
investors continue to price in the likelihood of more defaults
by low-grade issuers.
    
    
SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument        RIC            Rate*     Change (weekly,
                                            bps)**
 1-day repo        CN1DRP=CFXS        2.75              26.55
 7-day repo        CN7DRP=CFXS        4.17              60.18
 14-day repo       CN14DRP=CFXS       5.45                165
 7-day SHIBOR      SHICNYSWD=         4.81              121.2
 

*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument              RIC           Rate    Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on 1     CNABAD2YF=    3.0009             0
 year benchmark *                              
 5 yr 7-day repo swap    CNYQB7R5Y=    4.5284           153
 1 yr 7-day repo swap    CNYQB7R1Y=    4.3150           132
 

*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument       RIC      Rate      Change (weekly,
                                     bps)
 Jun 2014 5 yr    CTFM4       92.57             -12.07
 Sep 2014 5 yr    CTFU4       93.02              -9.48
 
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China to reform money market pricing to eliminate
manipulation-sources 
    - China's central bank opens liquidity front in hot money
war 
    - China's attack on yuan speculators risks backfiring
 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China
in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
        
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin, Lu Jianxin and the
Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
