China money rates end week up on quarter-end demand, shrug off loosening talk

* Markets rise on cyclical cash demand * Traders uninspired by hints of easing, premier speech * Markets still not pricing in interest rate cut * China credit default swaps decline By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - China's money rates ended the week up after rising sharply on Thursday, following a stronger-than-expected drain executed by the central bank and showed no reaction to rumours of stimulus or monetary easing roiling the stock markets. Chinese premier Li Keqiang was quoted in the official Xinhua news service's English language version saying Beijing would keep growth within a "reasonable range" and would also roll out targeted policies, including speeding up certain investment projects and building more affordable housing. Most importantly, perhaps, Li said China would reduce corporate financing costs through monetary policy instruments. "We take his speech as another signal that the pace of policy easing may pick up," wrote Zhang Zhiwei, economist at Nomura Securities in Hong Kong. "Without a pick-up in policy easing, growth will likely drop below 7 percent in Q2 or Q3. We reiterate our view that both monetary and fiscal policies will be loosened in Q2. We expect a cut of reserve requirement ratio by 50 bps in Q2 and another cut in Q3." So far this sentiment has yet to trickle into the price of money, however, which continued to rise as cash demand to meet month-end regulatory payments rose, and traders told Reuters they saw nothing indicating dramatic change from previous policy in Li's speech. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood slightly over 4 percent by midday, down slightly from Thursday's spike but still elevated, up around 60 basis points for the week. Other major traded rates also rose. The overnight repo was averaging around 2.75 percent, up 26 basis points for the week, and the 14-day contract rose a whopping 165 basis points. "The rise in the seven- and 14-day repos is because they cross the end of the month and the quarterly reporting period," said a trader a major state-owned bank in Shanghai. Short-term money markets continued to shrug off media reports of pending loosening of bank reserve requirement ratios, a rumour of which helped juice smaller bank stocks on Thursday afternoon. But traders were closely following recent plans by the central bank to reform the way it publishes pricing of money. The National Interbank Funding Center, which is controlled by the central bank, will use a new method to calculate the opening quote for the overnight and seven-day bond repurchase rates, four sources told Reuters. Rather than simply publishing the rate for the first trade, the center will use the so-called "call auction" method to calculate the official opening rate, which often serves as a key reference for pricing in the broader bond market. "With 50 banks quoting prices, the opening rate will be much more accurate to reflect market reality," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in Shanghai. "The opening rate typically has a big influence on market sentiment of the day." The two-year interest rate swap based on the 1-year deposit rate stood at 3.009 percent, indicating markets do not expect an interest rate cut either. The five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt sunk this week to 96.09, down from 99.99 at the end of the previous week but remained in relatively elevated territory. Corporate bond yield spreads flattened but remained high as investors continue to price in the likelihood of more defaults by low-grade issuers. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.75 26.55 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.17 60.18 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 5.45 165 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.81 121.2 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 3.0009 0 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.5284 153 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.3150 132 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.57 -12.07 Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 93.02 -9.48 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China to reform money market pricing to eliminate manipulation-sources - China's central bank opens liquidity front in hot money war - China's attack on yuan speculators risks backfiring - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin, Lu Jianxin and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)