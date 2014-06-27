China money rates rise moderately, creating market confidence on liquidity

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose moderately this week, thanks to the central bank's accommodative liquidity stance, traders said, allaying fears that cyclical money demand at end of the first half would produce a cash crunch similar to one a year ago. Money market conditions have remained much looser this year than in the second part of last year. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has moved to maintain market confidence, injecting a net 62 billion yuan ($9.97 billion) into the money supply this week via open market operations and deposit auctions. In 2013, China's money market saw rates hit the stratosphere as the central bank held back on liquidity, which economists saw as a swipe at high-risk shadow banking. But this time around, few expected a recurrence. The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.78 percent at midday on Friday, up 29 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate rose a milder 10 basis points to 2.88 percent. Another actively traded tenor, the 14-day repo , edged 63 basis points higher this week to trade at 5.24 percent on Friday. The 14-day repo has been on a steady but relatively sharp rise in the past two weeks as companies have tried to raise cash to pay dividends to shareholders for the quarter-end. Traders agreed that this cyclical factor has continued to play a role in the structural mismatch of the money market this week. The PBOC skipped Thursday's open market operations, the first time it has done so since mid-February, allowing a net 12 billion yuan to enter the market. A trader from a state-owned commercial bank in Shanghai said she believes that even though the PBOC drained a small amount of funds through open market operations on Tuesday, the impact was muted by injections from other instruments. "Overall, its intention is to keep injecting money to the market," she said. On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance auctioned 50 billion yuan three-month deposits at 3.80 percent, a steep drop from the previous 6.13 percent, signalling that banks' cash demand has been largely sated. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.88 10.13 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.78 28.51 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 5.24 63.37 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.55 15 *The volume-weighted average price (vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread(bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9704 -3 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9900 99 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.5400 54 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price(Yua Change (weekly, n) bps)** Jun 2014 5yr CTFM4 93.02 35.19 Sep 2014 5yr CTFU4 94.51 -2.70 Dec 2014 5yr CTFZ4 94.91 -2.23 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates rise on quarter-end demand, IPO speculation [ID: nL4N0P00Q9] - China's money rates slip, offer no signs of monetary policy change [ID: nL4N0OU0LH] - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalising deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2214 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)