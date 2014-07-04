China money rates fall, markets return to normal after deadline passes

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates traded slightly lower this week, making a smooth transition through the end of the first-half reporting period, which saw rates rise as companies stocked up on cash to meet regulatory rules and report to shareholders. The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.42 percent at midday on Friday, down 43 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate rose a milder 6 basis points to 2.95 percent. Another actively traded tenor, the 14-day repo , fell 192 basis points this week to trade at 3.50 percent on Friday. "The money market has gone through the quarter-end smoothly. No liquidity squeeze has been spotted this week," a trader from a state-owned commercial bank in Beijing said. A trader from a state-owned commercial bank in Shanghai said she believes that even though commercial banks still need to pay in deposit reserves next week, the impact has not been reflected on price so far. However, a trader from a city commercial bank in Shanghai said more volatility could be expected early next week because of cash demand from banks needing to make reserve deposits. Money market conditions have remained much looser this year than in the second part of last year. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has moved to maintain market confidence, injecting a net 55 billion yuan ($8.86 billion) into the money supply this week via open market operations. In 2013, China's money market saw rates hit the stratosphere as the central bank held back on liquidity, which economists saw as a swipe at high-risk shadow banking. But this time around, few expected a recurrence. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.95 6.13 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.42 -43.24 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 3.50 -192.59 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.42 -36.1 *The volume-weighted average price (vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread(bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9704 -3 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.2584 126 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.7584 76 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (bps) Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 94.04 -47.24 Dec 2014 5 yr CTFZ4 94.47 -43.96 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH5 94.51 -48.42 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates rise moderately, creating market confidence on liquidity - China money rates rise on quarter-end demand, IPO speculation [ID: nL4N0P00Q9] - China's money rates slip, offer no signs of monetary policy change [ID: nL4N0OU0LH] - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalising deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)