FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese money rates rise as IPO subscriptions set to lock up funds
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 22, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese money rates rise as IPO subscriptions set to lock up funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates rose on Tuesday as investors borrowed funds in the money markets to subscribe for a wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) later this week, traders said.

The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.94 percent at midday, up from Monday’s 3.85 percent.

Another actively traded maturity, the 14-day repo , rose to 5.18 percent from 5.06 percent.

Eleven companies will take IPO subscriptions on Wednesday and Thursday, with local media estimating they could possibly lock up as much as one trillion yuan ($161 billion) in funds until early next week.

“Some investors are borrowing money to prepare for the IPO subscriptions,” said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. “That is the main reason driving up money rates temporarily.”

Because of the temporary shortage of funds in the money markets, the Chinese central bank abstained from usual open market operations to drain money on Tuesday.

The pause in operations also comes amid less liquidity as only 18 billion yuan in the central bank’s forward repos are set to mature this week, down from 55 billion yuan last week.

Such repos automatically inject money into the markets.

In another regulatory move to support market liquidity this week, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday that it would auction 50 billion yuan in three-month deposits to commercial banks on Thursday.

$1 = 6.2057 Chinese yuan Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.