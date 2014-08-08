Chinese money rates fall on good liquidity, shrug off PBOC drain

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates dropped this week as liquidity conditions improved after the seasonal demand at the end of month last week, helping offset a net drain from the central bank via open market operations. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.47 percent by midday on Friday, down 43 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate was at 2.98 percent, down 22 basis points, while the 14-day repo, slumped 61 basis points this week to 3.65 percent. Chinese money markets typically see their rates rising late in a month when banks need to mobilise additional funds to meet regulatory requirements such as the loan-to-deposit ratio. Rates also typically fall early in a new month. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 20 billion yuan ($3.25 billion) from money markets this week, the second straight week that it mopped up cash. "The central bank's slight drain of funds is a signal that it wants to keep money supply stable," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The market reaction was muted because money is not in short supply." As Chinese economy shows signs of recovery of late, traders said they expected the PBOC might be less generous in offering cash to the money market for the rest of this year as compared with the first half. As a result, traders said they expected money market rates would be unlikely to drop sharply. "The seven-day repo rate may move between 3.2 and 3.3 percent next week," the trader said. China's surprisingly buoyant exports in July pushed its trade surplus to a record, although a drop in imports signals sluggish domestic demand that will likely call for continuing policy support to keep economic growth on track. Exports in July jumped 14.5 percent from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday, doubling from 7.2 percent in June and roundly beating market expectations. The PBOC increased the supply of liquidity to the money market in the first half of this year as economic growth slowed and the government sought measures to underpin growth. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.98 -21.85 7-day repo 3.47 -43.26 14-day repo 3.65 -61.38 7-day SHIBOR 3.46 -45 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based 2.9329 -7 on 1 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo 4.1017 110 swap 1 yr 7-day repo 3.7067 71 swap *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (%) Sep 2014 5 yr 93.18 0.07% Dec 2014 5 yr 93.59 0.08% Mar 2015 5 yr 93.91 -0.05% >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates fall, markets return to normal after deadline passes - China money rates rise moderately, creating market confidence on liquidity - China money rates rise on quarter-end demand, IPO speculation [ID: nL4N0P00Q9] - China's money rates slip, offer no signs of monetary policy change [ID: nL4N0OU0LH] - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1575 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)