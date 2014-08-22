China money rates flat despite tight liquidity, eyes on c.bank

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mostly flat this week, but fiscal deposits and month-end factors maintained pressure on money supply as traders awaited further signals from the central bank after a slew of data pointed to softness in the economy. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.37 percent by midday on Friday, easing off 3 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate was at 2.84 percent, down 6 basis points, while the 14-day repo rose 30 basis points for the week to 3.88 percent. "Liquidity is tight despite money rates seeming to be normal," said a trader at a state-owned commercial bank in Shanghai, adding he thought that low opening quotes were guiding rates down despite the tightness. Traders say that unusually low opening quotes were likely set by large state-owned banks under the guidance of the central bank, which uses these quotes to manipulate market sentiment, delivering the appearance of accommodative money conditions without the substance of it. Seasonal rises in fiscal deposits were the main factor that tightened up cash supply this week, traders said. Chinese companies and other institutions must deposit tax payments into accounts at designated commercial banks in the form of fiscal deposits. The commercial banks then hand these deposits over to the PBOC to become part of the PBOC's monetary base. A decline in fiscal deposits implies an injection into the money supply, and a rise implies the opposite. Month-end factors also put pressure on cash demand this week, traders said, because Chinese banks typically need more funds to meet regulatory requirements such as loan-to-deposit ratios near the end of the month. Traders forecast that conditions will be much tighter next week, as a wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) will further increase cash demand as prospective issue subscribers typically borrow short term cash and escrow it awaiting approval to participate. Ten out of 11 Chinese companies will take IPO subscriptions next Thursday and Friday, according to an announcement by the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Tuesday, with the official Xinhua news service projecting that the IPOs could lock up as much as to 900 billion yuan ($146.13 billion). IMMEDIATE POLICY EASING UNSEEN The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed that growth in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in August, heightening concerns about increasing softness in the economy. In the context of weak recent macroeconomic data, markets expect the monetary authorities would step in to support liquidity supply in the money markets via cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) or even interest rates, or with milder measures. Earlier in the week, a researcher at a government think-tank told Reuters in an interview that China ought to loosen monetary policy further through "modest" cuts in bank lending rates and reserve requirement. However, traders said the central bank has so far not given any hints that it would ease monetary policy immediately. This week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) continued a mild injection of 11 billion yuan into money markets via its open market operations, which traders said had tiny impact to improve the conditions. "The central bank has maintained this amount of injection for two weeks, which makes me believe it is far from resorting to RRR or rates cut," said a trader at a state-owned commercial bank in Shanghai. But she added reverse repos, together with re-lending and PSL (pledged supplementary lending), might be used if necessary. In China's fixed income markets, the two-year interest rate swap based on the one-year deposit rate stood at 2.9192 percent, signalling markets do not widely expect an interest rate cut. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.84 -5.62 7-day repo 3.37 -2.75 14-day repo 3.88 29.94 7-day SHIBOR 3.37 2.3 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9192 -8 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.9700 97 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.7100 71 *The 2 yr IRS spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. 5 YR GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES: Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (%) Sep 2014 5 yr 93.15 0.14% Dec 2014 5 yr 93.57 -0.00% Mar 2015 5 yr 93.94 -0.09% (1 US dollar = 6.1588 yuan) (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)