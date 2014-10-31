FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese money rates edge up on month-end demand, seen stable
#Asia
October 31, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese money rates edge up on month-end demand, seen stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Oct  31 (Reuters) - China's money market rates
rose moderately this week, buoyed by seasonal demand ahead of
the end of the month as banks gather funds to meet regulatory
requirements.
    Money market funding costs are likely to remain stable for
coming week, traders said, as the monetary authorities have
apparently tried to keep sufficient liquidity in the banking
system at a time when the world's second-largest economy is
slowing.
    The central bank has put investors on edge, by favouring 
covert monetary policy operations in their efforts to revive
productive investment without spurring high-risk credit growth.
 
    "Stable market rates this year tell the story of good
liquidity, although the authorities have avoided giving an
impression that they are easing monetary policy aggressively,"
said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "Investors see little possibility for market or monetary
policy conditions changing much during the rest of this year."
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 was up 16 basis points at 3.23 percent by midday
compared with the close last Friday.
    The average one-day repo rate added 10 basis
points to 2.57 percent, while the 14-day rate,
rose 6 basis points to 3.82 percent.
    For a third week, the central bank did not drain or inject
money in its open market operations. 
    So far this year, the central bank has injected a net 44
billion yuan ($7.20 billion) into the system through open market
operataions.
    But it has provided, according to various esources, some
700-900 billion yuan during the past few months using the new
backdoor route of short-term loan facilities (SLFs).
    Traders saw the SLF operations as a defensive tactic to
maintain money conditions in the face of foreign exchange
outflows, upcoming income tax payments and a potential wave of
initial public offerings (IPOs) in the stock market, all of
which can put significant pressure on liquidity.
    The use of SLFs mens that the PBOC will become less likely
to opt for cuts in banks' required reserve ratios or policy
interest rates, contrary to earlier forecasts by some
economists.
    Chinese interest rate swaps (IRS), however, continued to
suggest that the market expects more aggressive policy easing
could occur in the longer term.
    The benchmark two-year IRS, based on the one-year policy
deposit rate, were quoted at 2.77 percent, nearly
forecasting a 25-basis-point rate cut, traders said.
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument         RIC               Rate*   Change (weekly,
                                              bps)**
 1-day repo                             2.57            +9.66
 7-day repo                             3.23           +16.01
 14-day repo                            3.82            +6.37
 7-day SHIBOR                           3.20           +17.50
    3.0658
*The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday

KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument             RIC           Rate    Spread (bps)
 2 yr IRS based on 1                  2.7733        -22.67
 year benchmark *                             
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                   3.34           +34
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                   3.05            +5
 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument        RIC      Price   Weekly change
                                    (pct)
 Dec 2014 5 yr               95.60              -0.07
 Mar 2015 5 yr               95.09              +0.02
 Jun 2015 5 yr               95.08              -0.23
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform
 
    - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - China money dealers see stability, not easing going
forward 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a
trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>      
 ($1 = 6.12 Yuan) 

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

