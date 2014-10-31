Chinese money rates edge up on month-end demand, seen stable

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's money market rates rose moderately this week, buoyed by seasonal demand ahead of the end of the month as banks gather funds to meet regulatory requirements. Money market funding costs are likely to remain stable for coming week, traders said, as the monetary authorities have apparently tried to keep sufficient liquidity in the banking system at a time when the world's second-largest economy is slowing. The central bank has put investors on edge, by favouring covert monetary policy operations in their efforts to revive productive investment without spurring high-risk credit growth. "Stable market rates this year tell the story of good liquidity, although the authorities have avoided giving an impression that they are easing monetary policy aggressively," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Investors see little possibility for market or monetary policy conditions changing much during the rest of this year." The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was up 16 basis points at 3.23 percent by midday compared with the close last Friday. The average one-day repo rate added 10 basis points to 2.57 percent, while the 14-day rate, rose 6 basis points to 3.82 percent. For a third week, the central bank did not drain or inject money in its open market operations. So far this year, the central bank has injected a net 44 billion yuan ($7.20 billion) into the system through open market operataions. But it has provided, according to various esources, some 700-900 billion yuan during the past few months using the new backdoor route of short-term loan facilities (SLFs). Traders saw the SLF operations as a defensive tactic to maintain money conditions in the face of foreign exchange outflows, upcoming income tax payments and a potential wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the stock market, all of which can put significant pressure on liquidity. The use of SLFs mens that the PBOC will become less likely to opt for cuts in banks' required reserve ratios or policy interest rates, contrary to earlier forecasts by some economists. Chinese interest rate swaps (IRS), however, continued to suggest that the market expects more aggressive policy easing could occur in the longer term. The benchmark two-year IRS, based on the one-year policy deposit rate, were quoted at 2.77 percent, nearly forecasting a 25-basis-point rate cut, traders said. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.57 +9.66 7-day repo 3.23 +16.01 14-day repo 3.82 +6.37 7-day SHIBOR 3.20 +17.50 3.0658 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.7733 -22.67 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.34 +34 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.05 +5 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Dec 2014 5 yr 95.60 -0.07 Mar 2015 5 yr 95.09 +0.02 Jun 2015 5 yr 95.08 -0.23 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.12 Yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)