Chinese money rates slip to over 2-year lows on huge fund injections

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chinese interest rate swaps (IRS) slumped to their lowest in more than two years this week after the central bank confirmed it injected massive amounts of money into the markets via a new policy tool over the past two months. {ID:nL4N0SW4UO] Prices of government bond futures <0#CTF:> scored their biggest-ever weekly gains this week, while financial stocks outperformed the broad equity market on Friday, as the market appears to have an abundance of liquidity once again. However, money market rates barely moved this week as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) signalled it would only maintain modest policy support for the economy despite a sharp slowdown, traders said. One-year IRS based on the seven-day repo rate, the barometer of short-term liquidity conditions, hit 2.91 percent on Wednesday, its lowest close since August 2012 before it rebounded slightly to 2.93 percent by midday on Friday. Traders said the slide in the one-year IRS below China's one-year policy deposit rate of 3 percent suggested it might return to reflecting market expectations of China's actual interest rates. Until very recently, the PBOC's tight liquidity stance - aimed at clamping down on shadow banking activity - distorted short-term lending rates, traders said. Five-year IRS touched 3.13 percent on Wednesday, its lowest level since September 2012, before it bounced 1 basis point to 3.14 percent by midday on Friday. "IRS performance implies that liquidity conditions in the money markets have eventually returned to normal, possibly slightly abundant," said an IRS trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. An abundance of funds also pushed the most active five-year government bond, maturing March 2015, up 1.41 percent this week, setting it up for the best weekly performance since its listing in June. The PBOC confirmed on Thursday it had pumped 769.5 billion yuan ($125.9 billion) worth of three-month loans into banks in September and October via a new tool called a "medium-term lending facility" (MLF), revealing how the government had quietly conducted mild monetary easing. The PBOC previously was said to have used a short-term lending facility (SLF) to inject these funds. SLF has a maximum tenor of three months. The central bank may in future extend the tenors of its lending facilities, which are modelled after the U.S. Federal Reserve's discount window but with differences in usage. The finance ministry is also set to pour liquidity into the system via another opaque tool, fiscal deposits, in the last two months of this year, potentially dampening market speculation for aggressive easing such as cuts in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) and policy rates. "The monetary authorities' increasing use of hidden channels to inject money into the markets reflects the government's dilemma to meet the need of both growth targets and adjustments of economic structure," said a money trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "The trend, however, implies that an aggressive policy easing, either an RRR or a rate cut is very unlikely at least for the rest of this year." The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was down a mild 8 basis points at 3.17 percent by midday compared with the close last Friday. The average one-day repo rate inched up less than 1 basis points to 2.58 percent, while the 14-day rate fell 6 basis points to 3.76 percent. For a fourth week, the central bank did not drain or inject money in its open market operations. But traders said the monetary authorities, faced with less capital inflows, may have changed strategy to manage money supply by using new tools to offer longer-term liquidity and depending less on short-term open market operations. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.58 +0.35 7-day repo 3.17 -8.16 14-day repo 3.76 -5.82 7-day SHIBOR 3.20 -10 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.7875 -21.25 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.14 +14 1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.93 -7 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Dec 2014 5 yr 96.84 +1.37 Mar 2015 5 yr 97.40 +1.41 Jun 2015 5 yr 97.85 +1.52

($1 = 6.12 yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)