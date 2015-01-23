FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates rise in week, but gains capped by c.bank injections
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 23, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

China money rates rise in week, but gains capped by c.bank injections

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose this
week, driven by seasonal demand including calls ahead of a long
holiday, but cash injections by China's central bank capped
their gains, while the announcement of a fresh round of
quantitative easing in Europe had no impact in the largely
closed Chinese market, traders said.
    The European central bank's QE programme - printing money to
buy euro zone government bonds - along with its existing schemes
will pump 60 billion euros ($68 billion) a month into the euro
zone economy. 
    In Chinese markets, the weighted average of the benchmark
seven-day repo rate climbed 6.7 basis points from
last Friday's close to 3.91 percent by midday.
    Another active contract, the 14-day rate, had
jumped 31 basis points from its Jan. 16 close to 4.94 percent.
    China is approaching the long Lunar New Year holiday, which
this year begins on Feb. 19.
    The holiday often begins in January, when fund demand in
Chinese markets usually hits its annual peak. In January 2014,
the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 450 billion yuan ($72
billion) into the money markets via open market operations.
    January is also a peak month for companies to pay the
previous year's income taxes.
    Regulators have also been pushing more initial public
offerings into the stock market of late, making use of a recent
bull run to give companies more opportunities to raise funds.   
 There is speculation a new batch of IPOs will be launched by
the end of January, creating further demand for short-term
funds.
    Against this background, the PBOC injected 50 billion yuan
via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in its regular open
market operations on Thursday. It was the first PBOC injection
via reverse repos since January 2014. 
    It also auctioned 50 billion yuan of six-month finance
ministry deposits to commercial banks on Thursday.
    One day before, the central bank announced it had injected
another 50 billion yuan worth of short-term loans into banks via
a policy tool known as medium-term lending facilities (MLFs).
 
    These injections largely targeted a short-term shortfall of
liquidity in the markets and should not have any major long-term
impact China's monetary policy, although the MLF operations were
consistent with recent targeted easing by the government to
bolster the sagging economy.
    "The PBOC came into the market to offer help for
institutions to meet short-term demand," said a senior trader at
a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    "While expectations of PBOC easing, such as lowering banks'
reserve ratio and interest rate cuts, have been lingering in the
market for a long time, the latest PBOC moves to inject money do
not signal these cuts will come sooner than expected," he said.
    Beijing is desperate to stimulate a slowing economy,
although flagging enthusiasm for Chinese assets is blunting its
traditional monetary policy tools and forcing the central bank
to adopt different tactics by using new weapons, such as MLFs.
 
    
SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         2.68          -3.66
 7-day repo                         3.91           +6.7
 14-day SHIBOR                      4.94         +31.15
 7-day SHIBOR                       4.03            +18
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC            Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                               official deposit
                                               rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1                   2.5225            -22.75
 year benchmark                                
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.18               +43
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.16               +41
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*      Pct
                                     change
                                     (pct)
 Mar 2015                      97.6     0.17
 Jun 2015                     98.07     0.14
 Sep 2015                     98.49     0.15
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4
data out 
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
 ($1 = 0.8802 euros)

 (Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.