China money rates rise on seasonal cash pressure, stock exchange repos spike

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's money markets rose on Friday, with the major benchmark money rate gaining over 24 basis points on cash demand for month-end tax payments and the looming lunar new year holiday that will close markets for a week. The seven-day bond repurchase agreement closed out the week averaging over 4.16 percent up from 3.92 percent the previous Friday, the first time it has done so since December. Other commonly traded tenors also rose. Liquidity conditions remain a subject of intense focus this week given the condition of the stock market, where regulators have been moving to tighten up the routing of credit out of the interbank market and into stocks. Cash demand was most evident in the trading for bond repos on the Shanghai stock exchange, which can be more easily accessed by retail investors. The seven-day repo gained 297 basis points to price at 6.4 percent on Friday, its sharpest one-day rise on the exchange since mid-December. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has returned to open market operations in late January after a long hiatus, putting cash back into the interbank market to satisfy the cyclical demand, and the treasury bond curve has come down slightly over the course of the month. The curve for the seven-day repo has tilted as investors look for cheaper money going forward as the central bank is widely expected to further ease policy in the face of wobbly economic prospects in 2015. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.82 13.7 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.16 24 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 4.43 1.45 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.03 -0.2 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNAMAD2YF= 2.62 -38 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.3200 32 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.3850 39 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Mar 2015 97.58 0.04 Jun 2015 93.56 -0.01 Sep 2015 97.58 0.04 MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t