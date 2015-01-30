FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates rise on seasonal cash pressure, stock exchange repos spike
#Asia
January 30, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

China money rates rise on seasonal cash pressure, stock exchange repos spike

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's money markets rose on
Friday, with the major benchmark money rate gaining over 24
basis points on cash demand for month-end tax payments and the
looming lunar new year holiday that will close markets for a
week.
    The seven-day bond repurchase agreement closed
out the week averaging over 4.16 percent up from 3.92 percent
the previous Friday, the first time it has done so since
December. Other commonly traded tenors also rose.
    Liquidity conditions remain a subject of intense focus this
week given the condition of the stock market, where regulators
have been moving to tighten up the routing of credit out of the
interbank market and into stocks. 
    Cash demand was most evident in the trading for bond repos
on the Shanghai stock exchange, which can be more easily
accessed by retail investors. The seven-day repo gained 297
basis points to price at 6.4 percent on Friday, its sharpest
one-day rise on the exchange since mid-December.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has returned to open
market operations in late January after a long hiatus, putting
cash back into the interbank market to satisfy the cyclical
demand, and the treasury bond curve has come down
slightly over the course of the month.
    The curve for the seven-day repo has tilted as investors
look for cheaper money going forward as the central bank is
widely expected to further ease policy in the face of wobbly
economic prospects in 2015.
    
SHORT TERM RATES:
    
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*   Change
                                         (weekly,
                                         bps)**
 1-day repo     CN1DRP=CFXS        2.82            13.7
 7-day repo     CN7DRP=CFXS        4.16              24
 14-day repo    CN14DRP=CFXS       4.43            1.45
 7-day SHIBOR   SHICNYSWD=         4.03            -0.2
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
    
 Instrument            RIC            Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                               official
                                               deposit rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNAMAD2YF=        2.62              -38
 year benchmark *                              
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=      3.3200               32
 1 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R1Y=      3.3850               39
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract         RIC          Rate*         Pct change
                                             (pct)
 Mar 2015                             97.58             0.04
 Jun 2015                             93.56            -0.01
 Sep 2015                             97.58             0.04
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4
data out 
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
 ($1 = 0.8802 euros)

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
