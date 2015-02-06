FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money mixed in week, swaps show deposit rate cut betting
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#Asia
February 6, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

China money mixed in week, swaps show deposit rate cut betting

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's money rates were mixed
this week as seasonal demand, including calls ahead of a long
holiday period, was largely offset after the central bank made a
system-wide cut to banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and
conducted other cash injections.
    A fall in benchmark Chinese interest rate swaps (IRS) after
the RRR cut suggests markets are betting that the central bank
will cut the official deposit rate again to support economic
growth, traders said.
    "While the RRR cut had largely been priced in to money
rates, it has nevertheless sparked fresh market bets that the
central bank will cut official interest rates again," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
, the barometer of China's short-term liquidity
supply, climbed 17 basis points from last Friday's close to 4.34
percent by midday.
    But the 14-day rate, another active contract,
fell 16 basis points from its Jan. 30 close to 4.78 percent,
while the one-day rate dropped 4 basis points to 2.79 percent.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said late on Wednesday it
was cutting reserve requirements, the amount of cash banks must
hold back from lending, to 19.5 percent for big banks effective
Feb. 5, a reduction of 50 basis points.
    That would free up 600 billion yuan ($96 billion) or more
held in reserve at Chinese banks - which could then inject 2-3
trillion yuan into the economy after accounting for the
multiplying effect of loans. 
    The PBOC also injected a net 90 billion yuan via open market
operations this week, as part of its efforts to meet seasonal
cash demand heading into the long Lunar New Year holidays around
mid-February. 
    
    EASING OR NOT?
    After the RRR cut, the benchmark two-year IRS 
dropped to 2.495 percent on Thursday from Wednesday's 2.5033
percent, its lowest since late December. 
    The contract, based on the benchmark one-year deposit rate,
now at 2.75 percent after the PBOC's first rate cut in over two
years in November, thus priced another 25-basis-point cut to the
deposit rate by the central bank.
    Beijing is desperate to stimulate a slowing economy, but
flagging enthusiasm for Chinese assets makes it try repeatedly
to pour cold water on market expectations of monetary easing.
    A senior PBOC official was quoted as saying that the RRR cut
was not the start of a strong stimulus for the economy and did
not represent a policy shift. 
    Lu Lei, head of the PBOC's research department, told the
state-owned Xinhua news agency that the cut was an ordinary
policy operation, partly to fill the recent holes in China's
base money left by less central bank foreign exchange buying. 
    The PBOC's foreign exchange assets, a barometer of currency
inflows bought up by the central bank and consequent base money
injections, rose 641.1 billion yuan last year, less than a
quarter of the 2.76 trillion yuan posted in 2013, according to
Reuters calculations.
    "But the RRR cut on top of November's rate cut, plus other
channels of injections, has made the market believe that the
monetary policy is anyway not as tight as before," said a dealer
at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
             
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         2.79          -3.56
 7-day repo                         4.34         +17.47
 14-day SHIBOR                      4.78         -16.31
 7-day SHIBOR                      4.026            +18
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC            Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                               official deposit
                                               rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1                   2.4950             -25.5
 year benchmark                                
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.23               +48
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.23               +48
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*      Pct
                                     change
                                     (pct)
 Mar 2015                     97.69     +0.4
 Jun 2015                     98.27    +0.46
 Sep 2015                     98.75    +0.59
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4
data out 
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
 ($1 = 0.8802 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
