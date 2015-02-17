China money rates slip ahead of holiday, PBOC suspends open market operations

SHANGHAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates slipped on Tuesday as the central bank suspended open market operations. Banks have prepared enough money for the seasonal demand ahead of a week-long holiday starting on Wednesday, traders said.

The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate , the barometer of China’s short-term liquidity supply, dropped 6 basis points to 4.81 percent by midday. The 14-day rate fell 4 basis points to 4.86 percent.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) did not conduct any operations on Tuesday, meaning that it will not inject funds into or drain funds from the money markets this week.

In contrast, it conducted a net injection of 205 billion yuan ($32.8 billion) last week to help banks meet pre-holiday cash calls.

Chinese banks traditionally face a huge demand for cash from households and companies to pay for holiday gift-giving, celebrations and bonuses ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 19 this year. The bulk of these short-term withdrawals will flow back into the system right after the break.

“Money market conditions typically improve days ahead of the holiday and well into the New Year,” said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

“So the PBOC will start to drain short-term funds from the money markets in the first few weeks after the holiday.”

However, the central bank is likely to continue to inject medium- and long-term funds into the banking system via policy tools, such as lending facilities and reductions in banks’ required reserve ratio (RRR), to support a sharply slowing economy, traders said.

The PBOC cut official interest rates for the first time in over two years last November and reduced the RRR earlier this month as it tries to set a floor for growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which slumped to its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014.

In the latest sign of the economic slowdown, data posted on Tuesday showed that average new home prices in 70 major cities fell for the ninth straight month in January, despite some signs of stabilisation in the top cities. ($1=6.25 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)