#Derivatives RSS
February 27, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

China money rates slip after holiday, benchmark IRS forecast rate cut

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates mostly
slipped this week after a week-long holiday, while benchmark
interest rate swaps (IRS) forecast another official interest
rate cut to bolster the economy.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) in its open market
operations began soaking up excessive short-term liquidity after
the break this week, typically flooding the money market for a
couple of weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday.
    The drain did not signal that the central bank would stop
monetary easing this year, namely cutting banks' reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) and reducing interest rates, as well as
 injecting medium- and long-term funds via policy tools, traders
said.
    "While the PBOC typically drains excessive funds right after
the holiday, China's economic conditions mean that it will not
change its easing bias adopted since late last year," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    The weighted average of the seven-day repo rate
, the barometer of short-term liquidity supply in
the money market, stood at 4.75 percent by midday, dropping 7
basis points from Feb. 17, the last trading day last week ahead
of the Lunar New Year break.
    The one-day rate fell 4 basis points from Feb.
17 to 3.44 percent.
    The PBOC mopped up a net 142 billion yuan ($22.6 billion)
from the market this week after it had injected huge amounts of
money into the market in the weeks running up to the holiday to
help banks meet the seasonal demand. 
    Chinese banks traditionally face a huge demand for cash from
households and firms to pay for holiday gift-giving,
celebrations and bonuses ahead of the new year.
    Much of the funds flow back into the banking system shortly
after the break. Markets resumed trading on Wednesday.
    
    MORE EASING STEPS WIDELY EXPECTED
    The central bank cut the RRR in early February after
reducing official interest rates for the first time for more
than two years in November, on top of injections of base money
via policy tools, such as lending facilities, as China's growth
slowed to the slowest pace in 24 years last year.
    "The market has reached a consensus that more easing steps
are on the way, although it is divided over exact time," said a
trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    As such, the benchmark two-year IRS fell to its
lowest level since August 2012, at 2.45 percent on Thursday.
Friday's data will be available only later in the day.
    That contract is based on the official one-year deposit
rate, currently fixed at 2.75 percent.
    The market is now pricing the contract less than where rates
would be if the PBOC executed another 25-basis-point cut to the
one-year deposit rate.
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         3.44          -3.63
 7-day repo                         4.75          -6.81
 14-day SHIBOR                      4.89          +2.51
 7-day SHIBOR                       4.72           -3.4
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC            Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                               official deposit
                                               rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1                   2.4533            -29.67
 year benchmark                                
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.27               +52
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.34               +59
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*      Pct
                                     change
                                     (pct)
 Mar 2015                      98.5    -0.33
 Jun 2015                     98.16    -0.26
 Sep 2015                     99.73    -0.27
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4
data out 
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   
 
 ($1=6.27 Yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
