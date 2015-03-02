China's funding costs fall less than expected after central bank rate cut

(Updates with market reaction)

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Chinese money and debt rates fell slightly on Monday after the central bank cut interest rates, but the decline was milder than expected, highlighting the difficulty Beijing has getting its adjustments to benchmarks reflected in real lending rates.

The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was quoted at 4.7 percent by midday, down only 12 basis points from the previous close. The one-day rate dropped 9 basis points to 3.42 percent.

China’s benchmark loan prime rate, an official figure calculated from contributions from nine major commercial banks, slid 21 basis points on Monday from Friday, but that fall was still less than the central bank’s 25-basis-point cut in its official one-year lending rate.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut official interest rates on Saturday, just days before the annual meeting of the country’s parliament, the latest effort to support the economy as its momentum slows.

However, past cuts have so far had little impact on real lending rates, economists say, with many arguing it will take bolder action to achieve lower borrowing costs.

“The immediate effect was on market rates appears relatively mild as the rate cut was widely expected,” said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

“It also implies a progressive reduction of the effect of monetary easing steps,” he said.

LONG TERM BENEFIT

Analysts, however, see long-term positive impact on China’s corporate funding costs, because it usually takes time for lower rates to transmit.

“This is bullish for China corporate borrowers because over time it will lower interest costs,” said Viktor Hjort, Morgan Stanley Head of Asia Fixed Income Research.

“There are already some signs cheaper funding costs are filtering through to the weaker parts of the economy,” he said. “It is different from the easing of 2009, 2011-2012 in that policymakers are deliberately behind the curve compared with the economic deterioration.”

In other market reaction, China’s yuan fell to its lowest level against the dollar since October 2012 on Monday, and to within a hair’s breadth of the lower limit of its daily trading range.

China stocks posted only modest gains, with some investors expressing disappointment that the PBOC didn’t cut rates more deeply.

By comparison, the PBOC’s rate cut in late November, the first in more than two years, triggered a 26 percent surge in Chinese shares over the following month.

Aggressive policy easing had been expected this year after the economy recorded its slowest growth in 24 years in 2014.