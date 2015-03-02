FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank says injected 180 bln yuan into interbank market in Jan via SLOs
March 2, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

China c.bank says injected 180 bln yuan into interbank market in Jan via SLOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Mar 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank announced
details of the short-term liquidity operations (SLO) it
conducted in January, revealing that it had used this mechanism
to inject 180 billion yuan ($28.70 billion) into the interbank
money markets.
    The injections occurred during mid-January, as the money
rates climbed ahead of the long China's Lunar New Year
holiday. 
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) launched SLOs in 2013 to
supplement its other monetary policy tools. The facility is
mainly used to provide one- to three-day direct lines of credit
to commercial banks, though loans with other maturities are
occasionally used.
    Unlike open market operations conducted via auction of
central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements, SLOs are not
publicly announced at the time they are conducted. 

    Following is a table summarising the PBOC's SLOs in
December: 
    Date      Operation    Maturity     Amount     Average
                type        (days)    (billions    interest
                                       of yuan)   rate (pct)
  Jan. 19     Injection       1           20         2.63
  Jan. 21     Injection      2-6         160         3.66
 
($1 = 6.2727 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

